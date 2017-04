Trinidad oil price averaged US$39.40 per barrel in 2016, one company says Wednesday, April 26 2017 @ 04:12 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 20 Trinity Exploration & Production plc, which sells premium Trinidad crude oil, said in a statement today, it got, on average, US$39.40 per barrel in 2016 vs US$45.40 per barrel in 2015.



