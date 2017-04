Cayman Islands banks foreclosure possibilities arise Thursday, April 27 2017 @ 01:24 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 17 According to their banks records, notice has been served. * REGISTRATION SECTION SAVANNAH, BLOCK 28B, PARCEL 240H3



* Spotts, Block 25B, Parcel 561/H7



* West Bay South, Block 5B, Parcel 292



* West Bay North West, Block 1D, Parcel 604



* West Bay North West, Block 4B, Parcel 704H9



* Registration Section Lower Valley, Block 38B Parcel 437



* Registration Section South Sound, Block 15C, Parcel 191H34



* George Town East, Block 20D, Parcel 436H21



* Savannah, Block 28B, Parcel 229H2



The banks are Cayman National and FirstCaribbean.



