Republic Bank profits rose 7.5% in first six months ending March Thursday, April 27 2017 @ 04:49 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 39 The following is the statement from the Bank.



Republic Financial Holdings Limited recorded profit attributable to shareholders of $630.5 million for the six months ended March 31, 2017, a n increase of $44.2 million or 7.5% over the corresponding period in 2016. Total assets stood a t $68.9 billion a t March 31, 2017, an increase of 1.8% over March 2016 and 3.0% over September 2016.



These results are driven mainly by a reduction in loan impairment expense and taxes in our subsidiary in Ghana and by improvements in the performance of our Trinidad and Tobago operations.



The Group remains focused on improving asset quality and operational efficiency. Notwithstanding the challenging global economic environment, we expect to achieve a creditable performance for 2017.



Based on these results, the Board of Directors has declared a half-year dividend of $1.25 (2016:$1.25) per share payable on June 1, 2017.



