Friday, April 28 2017 @ 10:39 PM AST

Venezuela Coast Guard rescue drowing man near Patos island

Friday, April 28 2017 @ 10:49 AM AST

Larry Ali, 33, told Venezuelan Coast Guard he was robbed by six armed men who threw him off an unknown boat he was traveling on. Venezuelan Coast Guard Commander Juan Carlos Oti Paituvi gave the order to rescue Ali, when the Venezuelan Coast Guard routine patrol spotted the drowning man who was picked up by the the interceptor boat AB TOCUYO.

He was taken to firm land on Patos island where first aid was administered to him. He was then taken to the Hospital "Dr. Andrés Solís Gutiérrez", in Güiria, in eastern Venezuela, where more health care was administered before he was released back to the Coast Guard, who are now preparing documents to repatriate him.


