What would happen at a company if it lost 41% of its profit?

Friday, April 28 2017 @ 04:45 PM AST







CARICRIS: Continued good financial performance, though with reduced profitability



For the financial year ended June 2016, Beacons total income grew by 8.5% or $22 million to $280.4 million from $258.4 million the prior year, the 7th consecutive annual increase. Growth in income was largely attributed to higher gross premium income, which was up 3.7% or $13.6 million from the prior year, as well as a 43.2% or $2.7 million increase in investment income achieved in the financial year. Despite the strong growth in premium income in FY2016, the companys loss and expense ratios slipped to 59.9% and 33.3% respectively, causing the combined ratio to increase to 93.2%, up from 82.2% in the prior year. The increase loss ratios were due to a spike in the severity of claims not experienced in prior years and associated with the companys motor and group health segments. The increased claims and expenses experienced led to a fall in PAT to $13.6 million for the year ended June 2016, down 41.7 % from the prior year, but in line with its 3-year average profitability level.



Finance Minister Colm Imbert at the Post-Cabinet media briefing excused himself saying "things are tough" and wondered what would happen if a company lost 40% of its income as Government did.



Well, here is a company that lost 41% of its after tax profit during the same difficult year that Government is complaining about, and from the looks of it, good performance during the previous years offset the weakened performance during the difficult year.



