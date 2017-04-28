Standard & Poor's affirms Bermuda's 'A+' rating
Friday, April 28 2017 @ 12:40 PM AST
Full text of the Standard & Poor's rating following by the Government's response
Bermuda 'A+' Rating Affirmed On Effective Policymaking And High GDP Per Capita; Outlook Stable
OVERVIEW
We are affirming our 'A+' long-term sovereign credit and senior unsecured
debt ratings on Bermuda.
We are also affirming our 'A-1' short-term rating and our 'AA+' transfer
and convertibility assessment on the territory.
The ratings reflect our view of Bermuda's effective and predictable
policymaking, very high GDP per capita, small and improving fiscal
deficits, moderate debt burden, net external creditor status, and lack of
monetary flexibility.
The stable outlook reflects our expectations that fiscal deficits will
continue to improve, resulting in no significant increase in debt; real
GDP annual growth will be about 1% in 2017; and the territory will remain
a net external creditor in the next two years.
RATING ACTION
On April 26, 2017, S&P Global Ratings affirmed its 'A+' long-term issuer
credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Bermuda. At the same time, S&P
Global Ratings affirmed its 'A-1' short-term rating on the territory and its
'AA+' transfer and convertibility assessment on the territory. The outlook is
stable.
RATIONALE
The ratings reflect Bermuda's effective and predictable policymaking, high GDP
per capita, average economic prospects, the progress made in returning to
fiscal balance coupled with debt and interest burden stability, net external
creditor status, and lack of monetary flexibility.
We view Bermuda's institutional effectiveness as very strong overall, and do
not expect any change to this. The territory's policymaking is largely
effective, predictable, and proactive; its political institutions are stable.
We believe Bermuda has the ability and willingness to implement reforms to
ensure the long-term sustainability of public finances, which it demonstrated
in the government's policy responses to the fiscal deterioration stemming from
the now-ended economic contraction. As in many other British Overseas
Territories, the island's constitutional law retains significant powers for
the U.K., generally exercised through the U.K.-appointed governor. We believe
transparency could improve. Generally, official Bermudian statistics and
financial information are less timely and comprehensive than those of some
peers. There have been some improvements, as seen in the quarterly publication
of GDP statistics and the international investment position.
We estimate that Bermuda's GDP per capita was about US$96,300 in 2016, an
increase from US$96,000 in 2015. We expect that GDP per capita should reach
close to US$99,100 for 2017 and per capita trend growth should be below 1% for
the 2017-2020 period. Real GDP growth should be about 1.0% in 2017, which is
the same as our close-to 1% growth estimate for 2016. We believe that tourism
and construction will be important contributors to economic growth alongside
the international financial services sector (IFS). Major hotel construction
projects will continue or begin and the airport will begin reconstruction.
Despite this, we continue to view Bermuda as having below-average economic
growth prospects compared with peers with similar high levels of GDP per
capita.
The IFS sector continued to dominate Bermuda's economy in 2015 and 2016.
Accordingly, we view the territory's economy as very concentrated in a single
and relatively narrow sector. The sector represented 28% of nominal GDP in
2015 (27% in 2014), which was broadly in line with its share in the past five
years. We expect that IFS will have maintained its dominance of the economy in
2016 and will continue to do so in 2017. Helping to offset some of this
dominance is the nascent revival of the tourism sector, which reversed a
long-term decline in 2016. Air arrivals were up 17% and hotel occupancy
increased 10%. The territory will host the America's Cup race in 2017, which
will bring an influx of tourists and related spending.
Bermuda recorded another current account surplus in a long string of surpluses
and we expect it will continue to do so for 2017-2020 period. The current
account surplus for 2016 was about US$700 million, or 12% of GDP, and we
believe surpluses will be close to these levels in 2017 through to 2020. The
territory consistently records a substantial trade deficit because of its very
low goods exports; its size and lack of natural resources make it depend
almost entirely on imported goods. The trade deficit represented about 16% of
GDP in 2016 and we do not expect this to change for the 2017-2020 period.
Foreign earnings from financial services and tourism more than offset this
deficit and consistently generate substantial current account surpluses. Gross
external financing needs are very high, averaging more than 336% of current
account receipts (CAR) plus usable reserves for the 2017-2020 period. Bermuda
remains, however, a substantial narrow net external creditor (more than 100%
of CAR), helping to offset high external financing needs. The territory's
international investment position in 2016 was also in a strong net asset
position by close to 100% of CAR.
Thanks to the implementation of revenue and expenditure measures (or more
generally, proactive fiscal policy), fiscal results have improved gradually,
and we expect that this will continue, resulting in a return or near-return to
general government (GG) balance in the 2017-2020 period. We expect the
government to record a GG deficit of 2% of GDP in fiscal 2017, compared with
3.5% for 2016. The government will implement a number of revenue measures in
2017 and 2018, including the introduction of progressivity into the payroll
tax, increases in custom duties and excise taxes, and a new general services
tax and financial services tax. These measures will increase government
revenues by about BD$60 million in 2017. Despite these tax measures, we
continue to believe pressure from competing jurisdictions and domestic
political preferences and the need to retain and attract employers and jobs,
especially in the IFS sector, limit the government's ability to raise GG
revenue.
We expect Bermuda's GG debt to increase in 2017 and 2018, then fall so that
the change in GG debt from the end of 2016 to 2020 will be close to zero as a
share of GDP on average. This would be better than the previous year and
reflects the improved GG balances during the period.
Declining fiscal deficits will stabilize debt and interest burdens.
Considering the territory's new debt expected in fiscal 2017, we estimate that
GG debt will be about 43% of projected gross GDP and about negative 6% on a
net basis. Debt did not increase substantially in 2016 relative to GDP; gross
debt stood at 42% of GDP at the end of fiscal 2016. We expect that Bermuda's
debt to GDP ratio will decline from 2018-2020 as GDP growth outpaces smaller,
debt-financed deficits. Gross debt should represent 42% of projected GDP by
fiscal year-end 2018 and 38% by fiscal year-end 2020. Net GG debt should be
negative 8% of GDP at fiscal year-end 2018 and negative 16% by fiscal 2020. GG
interest expense should represent 10.8% of GG revenues in fiscal 2017 and
gradually decline in the fiscal 2018-2020 period. It could reach as low as 9%
of projected GG revenues in fiscal 2020. Interest expense represented 11.1% in
fiscal 2016. Owing to substantial GG assets, Bermuda remains a net GG creditor
of about 6% of GDP in fiscal 2016 and we expect it will maintain that status
through the 2017-2020 period.
We consider the local banking sector the principal contingent liability to the
government. We place Bermuda's banking sector in Group '5' on our Banking
Industry Country Risk Assessment scale from '1' to '10', '1' being the best.
We believe the sector poses a limited contingent liability to the government.
The banks are well-capitalized: at the end of 2015, the sector's risk asset
ratio was 21.3%, which is well above minimum regulatory capital requirements.
The assets of banks and depository institutions were about 400% of GDP at the
end of 2015.
Bermuda lacks monetary flexibility. It has a hard-peg exchange rate regime.
The Bermudian dollar is pegged to U.S. dollar 1-to-1, which effectively cedes
monetary policy decisions to the U.S. Federal Reserve. Dollarization is high:
77% of the assets and liabilities of the territory's banks at the end of 2016
were in a foreign currency, predominantly U.S. dollars. Both circumstances
mean that external factors beyond the control of local authorities mostly
determine Bermudian monetary conditions. Inflation has generally been low over
the past two decades, ranging from 1% to 5%. We expect the annual inflation
rate will be about 2% in the 2017-2020 period.
The government has acted as the lender of last resort. In 2009, one of
Bermuda's banks needed to raise US$200 million in Tier 1 qualifying capital,
which it did through the issuance of preference shares. The government
committed to buy whatever preference shares the public did not and to pay
dividends at 8% if the bank failed to declare dividends.
Our transfer and convertibility assessment of Bermuda is 'AA+', reflecting our
opinion that the likelihood the territory will impose exchange controls that
would interfere with residents' ability to pay foreign currency-denominated
debt service is less likely than the government not servicing its debt on
time.
OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our expectations that fiscal deficits will
continue to improve, meaning any increase in debt in the next two years will
be modest, stabilizing gross debt at about 40% of projected GDP. We expect
that real GDP annual growth will be about 1% in 2017, and that Bermuda will
remain a net external creditor in the next two years. We expect broad
continuity in economic policies following elections in 2017.
Upside scenario
A sustained return to more robust real GDP growth and greater economic
diversification, balanced fiscal results that persist leading to declining
debt and interest burdens, or an improvement in our external assessment could
lead to a positive rating action.
Downside scenario
A return to economic contraction that leads to a resumption of large GG
deficits and increasing debt and interest burdens or negative banking-sector
outcomes could cause us to lower our ratings.
THE GOVERNMENT'S RESPONSE:
Deputy Premier and Minister of Finance the Hon. E.T. Richards JP MP today advised that Standard & Poors (S&P) has affirmed Bermudas rating at A+ and maintained our outlook stable.
He said he welcomed the ratings notification on Bermuda published by S&P.
Key drivers stated as the reasons for the affirmation are effective and predictable policymaking and a high GDP per capita, explained Minister Richards. The Ministry of Finance, and the Government as a whole, has been working diligently to communicate and implement credible fiscal plans and it is pleasing that S&P has recognized this and affirmed Bermudas ratings.
It is rewarding to see our sovereign rating affirmed at A+, especially when ratings agencies have been extremely cautious, as evidenced by the ongoing downgrades of several countries.
The stable outlook reflects S&Ps expectation that Bermuda's economy will grow in the next two years, which in turn will assist with the countrys deficit reduction efforts. This is in line with the Ministrys projections announced in the 2016/17 Budget.
The S&P affirmation reflects its confidence in the Government to grow Bermudas economy and put us back on the road to success.
In closing the Finance Minister said, The S&P ratings update report is very positive news as the Government remains on track to eliminate the deficit by 2019/20.
This report is further evidence that our policies are bearing fruit. With our practical and measured approach, the future of Bermuda is looking much brighter for all.
THE GOVERNMENT'S RESPONSE:
