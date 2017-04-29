Aquarius restructures 50 million loan in Cayman Islands Saturday, April 29 2017 @ 12:45 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 42



Bondholders given notice:



NOTICE TO HOLDERS OF THE OUTSTANDING



50,000,000 Loan Participation Notes due 2017 (the "Notes") issued by Aquarius +

Investments plc (incorporated with limited liability in Ireland) pursuant to its U.S.$10,000,000,000 Limited Recourse Secured Debt Issuance Programme, the proceeds of which have been on-lent to Agrokor d.d. pursuant to the 50,000,000 loan agreement (the "Loan Agreement") dated 8 August 2014 between Aquarius + Investments plc, as lender, Agrokor d.d, as borrower

(the "Borrower"), Agrokor - Trgovina d.d., Jamnica d.d., Konzum d.d., PIK - Vinkovci d.d., Zvijezda d.d. and Sarajevski Kiseljak d.d. Kiseljak, as guarantors



