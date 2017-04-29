Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

#newscott

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Sunday, April 30 2017 @ 02:57 AM AST

Aquarius restructures 50 million loan in Cayman Islands

Saturday, April 29 2017 @ 12:45 PM AST

Contributed by: AleemKhan

Views: 42

Eastern European company

Bondholders given notice:

NOTICE TO HOLDERS OF THE OUTSTANDING

50,000,000 Loan Participation Notes due 2017 (the "Notes") issued by Aquarius +
Investments plc (incorporated with limited liability in Ireland) pursuant to its U.S.$10,000,000,000 Limited Recourse Secured Debt Issuance Programme, the proceeds of which have been on-lent to Agrokor d.d. pursuant to the 50,000,000 loan agreement (the "Loan Agreement") dated 8 August 2014 between Aquarius + Investments plc, as lender, Agrokor d.d, as borrower
(the "Borrower"), Agrokor - Trgovina d.d., Jamnica d.d., Konzum d.d., PIK - Vinkovci d.d., Zvijezda d.d. and Sarajevski Kiseljak d.d. Kiseljak, as guarantors

For more, visit: http://www.csx.com.ky/companies/annou...sp?Id=6023

What's Related

Story Options

Who's Online

Guest Users: 861

Topics

User Functions






Lost your password?

@wwwnewscott
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.09 seconds 