Fitch affirms Aruba's investment grade

Aruba had its investment grade rating re-affirmed as sovereigns came up for review at the world's leading credit rating agencies Standard & Poor's and Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings.



On April 25, Fitch release the following statement:



Fitch Ratings-New York-25 April 2017: Fitch Ratings has affirmed Aruba's long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. The issue ratings on Aruba's senior unsecured debt are also affirmed at 'BBB-'. The Outlooks on the long-term IDRs are Stable. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'BBB' and the short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F3'.



KEY RATING DRIVERS

Aruba's ratings are supported by strengths including high per capita income, long-standing macroeconomic stability, and membership of the Kingdom of the Netherlands with separate status. These are balanced by weaknesses including relatively high and growing public debt, a narrow economic base, small size and low economic growth.



The government is engaged in a multi-year fiscal consolidation. In 2016, the authorities contained spending on wages and procurement, and received some one-off revenues, but did not introduce planned tax reforms, leaving overall revenues little changed in nominal terms. The measure of the general government balance used by Fitch, based on Central Bank of Aruba data, showed a deficit of 3.8% of GDP in 2016, up 0.6pp of GDP from 2015, with the rise partly driven by fluctuation in stock of the unmet financing requirement -- mainly pension contributions in the process of being transferred and other so-called "third party funds". Consolidated general government debt reached 70% of GDP in 2016, well above the 'BBB' median.



Aruba's adherence to its fiscal framework is being measured as part of the fiscal oversight arrangement (LAFT) set up with the Netherlands in 2015. On the measure tracked under the LAFT, based on a different consolidation of some revenue and spending items, the government met the target for the general government deficit of 2% of GDP in 2016. The government is relying on revenues from a new refinery project to help it achieve the 2017 target deficit of 0.5% of GDP under this measure. In the case of non-compliance, the LAFT agreement calls on Aruba to take remedial action in the following year to make up the shortfall. Aruba holds parliamentary elections to be held in September 2017; we would expect the next government to attempt to follow through with the deficit reduction plan.



Growth performance is a weakness, with real GDP stagnating for a second successive year in 2016 and real output still below 2007 levels. Fitch expects growth to pick up to 2% in 2017 and 3% in 2018. Citgo, a U.S.-based downstream subsidiary of PDVSA, the Venezuelan state oil company, plans to invest USD700 million to convert an existing refinery into an upgrader for heavy Venezuelan crude, with major spillovers in the USD2.7 billion economy. The refurbishment phase of the project has been delayed to mid-2017. Fitch understands that financing for the project is not reliant on PDVSA, whose financial position is fragile, and that the business model of the project is robust to PDVSA-related risks. The government expects to earn significant revenue from the refinery, starting with lease payments initially worth AWG18 million (0.4% of GDP) annually, as well as indirect revenue from higher employment and economic activity.



Tourism, the main pillar of the economy, also contracted in 2016, driven largely by a 40% drop in visitors from Venezuela. Changes in regulations stemmed the flow of "currency tourists" from Venezuela, largely reversing a huge rise seen in recent years. These tourists generate relatively low value added, so the total decline in tourism revenues was just 2%. The industry continues to earn high revenue per available room relative to most other regional destinations, in the face of a range of competitive challenges. The core U.S. market which accounts for 60% of visitors and the bulk of tourism revenues is performing well.



Core inflation is subdued and Fitch expects overall consumer prices to be flat in 2017, as domestic energy prices are reduced. The Central Bank of Aruba, which maintains a peg of the florin to the USD, has yet to tighten monetary policy in response to rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, maintaining the advance rate (its policy rate) at 1%. Reserve coverage of the monetary base is ample. However, Fitch expects reserves to decline in 2017 as the government refinances external debt maturities on the domestic market.



Falling energy prices and efforts to reduce dependence on fuel oil have helped the balance of payments. The current account recorded a surplus of 5.3% of GDP in 2016 but Fitch expects capital goods imports linked to the refinery project to cause a swing into deficit in 2017-2018, financed by FDI. The first processed crude could emerge from the refinery in 2018.



SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)

Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Aruba a score equivalent to a rating of 'BBB' on the Long-term FC IDR scale.



Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the SRM to arrive at the final Long-term FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers, as follows:



--External finances: -1 notch, to reflect lack of diversification of hard currency revenue sources and vulnerability to shocks.



Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-term FC IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in the SRM.



RATING SENSITIVITIES

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that upside and downside risks to the rating are evenly balanced. The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could trigger a positive rating action are:



--Successful fiscal consolidation that puts debt/GDP on a downward path;



--Higher private investment leading to a sustained faster growth trajectory and a diversification of external revenues.



The main factors that, individually or collectively, could trigger negative rating action are:



--Deterioration in public finances leading to a further escalation in government indebtedness;



--Reductions in international reserves and emergence of financing constraints;



--Deterioration in the institutional relationship between Aruba and the Netherlands.



KEY ASSUMPTIONS



Aruba will continue to benefit from broad support from the Netherlands government due to its position as part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands;



