Old telecoms struggling to compete with new
Saturday, April 29 2017 @ 01:00 PM AST
Contributed by: AleemKhan
Views: 28
Cable & Wireless Communications Outlook Revised To Negative On Rising Competition, 'BB-/B' Credit Ratings Affirmed
* U.K.-based telecommunications company CWC has been facing strong
competition in the markets where it operates, which has lowered the
company's average revenue per user (ARPUs) and softened revenue and
EBITDA generation.
* We're revising the outlook on the company to negative from stable and
affirming our 'BB-' long- and 'B' short-term corporate credit ratings on
CWC.
* We're also affirming the existing issue ratings on CWC's subsidiaries.
The negative outlook reflects our view that the competitive landscape
will remain very challenging in the region that could pressure the
company's EBITDA generation and could cause credit metrics to weaken
below our expectations.
MEXICO CITY (S&P Global Ratings) April 28, 2017--S&P Global Ratings revised
its outlook to negative from stable on Cable & Wireless Communications Limited
(CWC). We also affirmed our 'BB-' long- and 'B' short-term corporate credit
ratings on the company. In addition, we affirmed our 'BB-' long-term corporate
credit rating on the subsidiary, Columbus International Inc. At the same time,
we affirmed our existing issue-level ratings on CWC's subsidiaries (please see
ratings list below).
The outlook revision reflects our concerns regarding the macroeconomic and
competitive conditions in the Caribbean and Latin America that could continue
reducing ARPUs and increase churn, hampering the company's future growth and
preventing it from meeting a proportionate adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio below
5.0x for the following years.
Additionally, we expect CWC to use most of its operating cash flow to finance
capital expenditures (capex), resulting in a weak free operating cash flow
(FOCF) in the next two years. However, we believe CWC benefits from its
long-term debt maturity profile with no meaningful debt maturities until 2019.
We believe its network investments to expand and provide higher speeds and
video, the launch of bundled offerings causing subscribers to take on
additional products, and its plan to build ongoing relations with its B2B
business customers will help to mitigate the abovementioned pressures and
could generate low-single digit revenue growth for the following years if the
strategy pays off. We also expect some cost improvements from efficiencies and
the leveraging of the combined scale with the parent, Liberty Global PLC, in
terms of content, procurement, and product development, which will keep EBITDA
margins in the high 30% area.
Our ratings on CWC reflect its leading positions as a wireline and wireless
telecommunications and cable TV provider in most of the markets in which it
operates, solid profitability, and wide geographic, product, and customer
diversification, intense competitive pressures, and overall relatively high
country risk.
