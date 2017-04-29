Old telecoms struggling to compete with new Saturday, April 29 2017 @ 01:00 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 28 Cable & Wireless Communications Outlook Revised To Negative On Rising Competition, 'BB-/B' Credit Ratings Affirmed



* U.K.-based telecommunications company CWC has been facing strong

competition in the markets where it operates, which has lowered the

company's average revenue per user (ARPUs) and softened revenue and

EBITDA generation.



* We're revising the outlook on the company to negative from stable and

affirming our 'BB-' long- and 'B' short-term corporate credit ratings on

CWC.



* We're also affirming the existing issue ratings on CWC's subsidiaries.

The negative outlook reflects our view that the competitive landscape

will remain very challenging in the region that could pressure the

company's EBITDA generation and could cause credit metrics to weaken

below our expectations.



MEXICO CITY (S&P Global Ratings) April 28, 2017--S&P Global Ratings revised

its outlook to negative from stable on Cable & Wireless Communications Limited

(CWC). We also affirmed our 'BB-' long- and 'B' short-term corporate credit

ratings on the company. In addition, we affirmed our 'BB-' long-term corporate

credit rating on the subsidiary, Columbus International Inc. At the same time,

we affirmed our existing issue-level ratings on CWC's subsidiaries (please see

ratings list below).



The outlook revision reflects our concerns regarding the macroeconomic and

competitive conditions in the Caribbean and Latin America that could continue

reducing ARPUs and increase churn, hampering the company's future growth and

preventing it from meeting a proportionate adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio below

5.0x for the following years.



Additionally, we expect CWC to use most of its operating cash flow to finance

capital expenditures (capex), resulting in a weak free operating cash flow

(FOCF) in the next two years. However, we believe CWC benefits from its

long-term debt maturity profile with no meaningful debt maturities until 2019.



We believe its network investments to expand and provide higher speeds and

video, the launch of bundled offerings causing subscribers to take on

additional products, and its plan to build ongoing relations with its B2B

business customers will help to mitigate the abovementioned pressures and

could generate low-single digit revenue growth for the following years if the

strategy pays off. We also expect some cost improvements from efficiencies and

the leveraging of the combined scale with the parent, Liberty Global PLC, in

terms of content, procurement, and product development, which will keep EBITDA

margins in the high 30% area.



Our ratings on CWC reflect its leading positions as a wireline and wireless

telecommunications and cable TV provider in most of the markets in which it

operates, solid profitability, and wide geographic, product, and customer

diversification, intense competitive pressures, and overall relatively high

