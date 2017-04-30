KFC franchise holder: Higher costs eating away profits Sunday, April 30 2017 @ 09:41 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 35



Mouttet said: "To varying degrees, all of our brands are experiencing the effects of the difficult economic environment, the depreciating currency and the difficulty in obtaining foreign exchange. Additionally, higher food costs and a difficult labour market are having a negative impact. Our KFC and Pizza Hut brands both experienced positive sales for the year, helped by innovative promotions, value offerings and new store additions. However, higher costs of inputs have more than offset these gains. Nevertheless, we remain positive about expansion opportunities, especially for the Pizza Hut brand."



He added: "Our Subway and TGI Fridays brands performed below our expectations and management has been very focused on improving the performances of these businesses. At TGI Fridays, we are addressing the weaker environment by introducing new and exciting food and drink offerings as well as a renewed emphasis on operational excellence. After a difficult start to the year, in more recent months our Subway brand has experienced a more positive sales trend due to a focus on operational improvement and continued value offerings and sandwich innovation."



The chairman's statement expressed little confidence in Government's ability to resolve the foreign exchange crisis and rising food prices.



"For 2016, Prestige Holdings financial performance can be described as 'A Tale of Two Cities'. While we experienced a relatively consistent sales performance for most brands throughout the year, our profitability while positive in the first half, declined in the second six-month period. This decline was driven by three main factors: pre-opening and other costs associated with the establishment of the Starbucks brand; higher costs as a result of the movement of the exchange rate; and higher food costs due to an increase in commodity food prices. While the Starbucks startup costs of $3.5 million are a non-recurring item, the foreign exchange issue, both rate and availability, as well as the higher costs of inputs are expected to be ongoing, and management is implementing various strategies for dealing with these," Mouttet said.



He said the group opened 7 new restaurants (three Starbucks, two KFCs, one Pizza Hut and one Subway) during 2016, completed one restaurant re-image at KFC Coffee Street and one restaurant relocation, moving Subway from Gulf City car park to South Park. "We closed the year with 119 restaurants, up from 112 in 2015," he said.



Group revenue increased by 2 per cent to $986 million compared with $963 million for 2015, and profit for the year and profit attributable to shareholders decreased by 21 per cent to $47.2 million, down from $59.5 million in 2015. Without the one-off Starbucks startup costs, Mouttet said, earnings would have been $49.8 million, a reduction of 16 per cent. Diluted earnings per share were 76.2 cents compared with 95.7 cents in 2015.



