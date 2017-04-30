Busy trying to tax people with houses, Govt neglects people without Sunday, April 30 2017 @ 10:05 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 28















UWI Lecturer Vaalmikki Arjoon last week:



PROPERTY TAX CAUSING NATIONWIDE PANIC



At this point however, it is already causing nationwide panic, resulting in a further loss of confidence in the economy. This is detrimental for economic activity, and can also deter some foreign businesses from investing locally at a time when we need it the most, especially in the non-hydrocarbon sectors.



FIELD ASSESSORS MUST BE TRAINED



It is questionable as to whether this tax can even be implemented this year. The BIR is understaffed with a high labour turnover. In addition, they will require significant technical and human capital to implement this policy, and it will take several months to train field assessors. Valuations division in the MOF will also require substantial resources to execute the massive data collection exercise required for building the valuation role.



CANDLE TO COST MORE THAN FUNERAL



For the first two years, the cost of implementing this exercise is likely to be greater than the revenue earned from implementing the tax. We cannot afford to lose money now.



The labour and technical resources that are to be used by the BIR and MOF, such as field assessors, will not add any productive value to the economy. These resources could have been better utilised in alternative growth-sectors in the economy to boost productive capacity.



DOING BUSINESS RANKING TO FALL



While we need revenue and property tax can be advantageous, the timing is not suitable. Indeed, the cost of living and doing business already high because of VAT, higher food prices, transport costs and other taxes (green and business fund levies), together with high borrowing costs and a devalued TT dollar. The property tax will drive up costs even further. Many have already downsized due to these higher costs and the property tax will only exacerbate the situation  taken together, the high overall cost of business will further lower investment/entrepreneurial activity and increase unemployment. Indeed, this will curtail our competitiveness (94th position) and the ease of doing business (96th position) even further.



PRESENT TAX ENVIRONMENT WILL INCREASE POVERTY



Thousands have lost jobs in the last 18 months and are finding it difficult to cope with a higher cost of living. Soon they will also have to pay property taxes. Several may not pay their taxes on time, including the property tax. These delayed payments mean delayed tax revenues. Overall, this present tax environment will contribute to poverty and exacerbate the cost of living further. It will be better to implement the tax when the economy has sufficiently recovered.



PROPERTY VALUES WILL FALL



The return from investing in property will be lowered further with the property tax. Over time, this might reduce investment in properties altogether, in favour of other more liquid assets, which will not only limit the revenues from the property tax but also business activities. Landowners may therefore be hurt as the value of their property will fall with a reduced demand. Some may seek to invest in tax-exempt properties to avoid taxes. The fall in property value, however, can be curbed if the tax revenue is used to develop municipalities infrastructure.



This tax can also contribute to inflation - businesses will drive up prices to compensate for having to pay added taxes (some may exploit customers and charge higher prices beyond their increase in costs). Depending on the extent of the inflationary effects, the Central Bank could very well push up their repo-rates once more, which will of course result in a higher cost of borrowing from commercial banks. This further hampers investments and entrepreneurial activities.



Implications for wages  over time, workers and unions may seek further increase in wages to compensate for the increase in the tax burden.



PEOPLE PAYING NOW FOR POLITICIANS MISTAKES



