Caribbean Development Bank: Trinidad & Tobago economy contracted -5% in 2016, 1% forecast for 2017



"Most significantly, Trinidad and Tobagos economy contracted by 5%, as output in the petroleum and hydrocarbon industries declined by 12.6%, mainly because of the effects of maturing oil and gas fields, ongoing major maintenance and overhaul activity, and weak prices. In addition, production of petrochemicals fell by 4.7%, while the manufacturing and services sectors also reported declines." (Page 2)



"Trade performance in the BMCs was once again dominated by weak commodity prices. Trinidad and Tobago, the Regions largest oil and gas exporter, experienced a deterioration in its current account deficit, despite slight weakening in the exchange rate. However, increased foreign direct investment (FDI) helped bring about an improvement in the overall balance of payments." (Page 5)



















