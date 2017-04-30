Caribbean Development Bank: Trinidad & Tobago economy contracted -5% in 2016, 1% forecast for 2017
Excerpts from the Caribbean Development Bank's (CDB's) Economic Review 2017 released April 25, 2017:
"Most significantly, Trinidad and Tobagos economy contracted by 5%, as output in the petroleum and hydrocarbon industries declined by 12.6%, mainly because of the effects of maturing oil and gas fields, ongoing major maintenance and overhaul activity, and weak prices. In addition, production of petrochemicals fell by 4.7%, while the manufacturing and services sectors also reported declines." (Page 2)
"Trade performance in the BMCs was once again dominated by weak commodity prices. Trinidad and Tobago, the Regions largest oil and gas exporter, experienced a deterioration in its current account deficit, despite slight weakening in the exchange rate. However, increased foreign direct investment (FDI) helped bring about an improvement in the overall balance of payments." (Page 5)
