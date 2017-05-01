Construction, agriculture, tourism boost Eastern Caribbean economy Monday, May 01 2017 @ 12:05 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 39



Value added in the construction sector, a main contributor to economic growth in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU), expanded by 7% in 2016, compared with growth of 4.7% in the prior year.



The ECCB also said: "Short to medium term growth forecasts for the regional economy is favourable, based on positive GDP projections for all member territories. Expectations are for expansion of 2.9 per cent on average for the next two years. The main impetus for this outlook is anticipated robust construction activity, supported by strengthened performances in agriculture and hotels and restaurants."















