Recurring oil spills reflect weak governance in Trinidad & Tobago Monday, May 01 2017 @ 11:00 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 23



Since December 2013, Petrotrin has been repeatedly having small oil spills, with governments past and present blaming old infrastructure, and hiring consultants, but not preventing recurrences.



At the Petrotrin Staff Club, Pointe-a-Pierre in July 2015, then Energy Minister Kevin Ramnarine announced the contracting of Norwegian firm Det Norske Veritas (DNV) to conduct a national facilities audit for the equivalent of $15.6 million at the time.



A year after consultants completed the audit of locally operating oil and gas infrastructure, a new energy minister of the Opposition-turned-Government in the September 2015 elections, gave a snippet of the results of the study, at a company staff event June 14, 2016 event, but announced no action.



At liquified natural gas (LNG) producer Atlantic's Annual Process Safety Week, then Energy Minister Nicole Olivierre said, "Atlantic had scored the highest in the recent national facilities audit of Trinidad and Tobagos energy infrastructure, which was conducted by DNV, the international firm of asset integrity specialists," an Atlantic statement June 16, 2016 confirmed.



In a Cabinet re-shuffle, Olivierre lost her job. Her replacement, Franklin Khan, had not been on the job two full months when he fell ill while on vacation in Thailand. This, and a January surgery that ensured, put him off duty for another three months, with an already busy Finance Minister Colm Imbert acting for him, until Khan returned the first working week of April this year.



