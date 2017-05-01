Not very Unforgettable - The Fate of the Furious on top in Trinidad & Tobago Monday, May 01 2017 @ 11:23 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 21



UNFORGETTABLE

It was a good idea but it didn't turn out too well. It wasn't poor acting. It was like a bad horror. The story just wasn't very good, and it was totally predictable, and you find yourself saying to Rosario Dawson in your mind, "That's so stupid. Nobody would really do that," at several points. The bad girl kills herself in the end and everybody lives happily ever after. Room is left for a sequel as the little girl is still happy to see grandma.



THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS F8

This is the exact trash you imagine it would be. It's the top movie in Trinidad and Tobago cinemas right now as it pleases puerile mass tastes: guns, girls and cars. Vin Diesel returns to being a 'good guy' in the end.



GOING IN STYLE

Good story. They get to keep the money and the little girl helps the old man get away.



SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE

Consistent with the overall trend of adding new twists to old stories. It's OK, kinda good. I'd give it a 6 out of 10. Ends with all the boy smurfs finding a village full of girl smurfs.



BOSS BABY - BORN LEADER

Not as funny as one would think but it was OK. Take a 7 out of 10. Ends with the boss baby becoming a real, human baby and his big brother liking him, etc. Cheesy but deep.



BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Happy but stupid ending but that's because it was consistent with the traditional story and the story does have a stupid ending.



KONG: SKULL ISLAND

Thought-provoking in its own silly little way. I'd give it a 5 out of 10. Some die, some live. All the protagonists live happily ever after. The bad monster is defeated in the end and they make it back to the rest of the world.



