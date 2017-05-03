Juniper to start up around middle of this year Wednesday, May 03 2017 @ 10:40 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 33



On 13 April, BP Trinidad and Tobago (bpTT) announced the start-up of the Trinidad onshore compression project (TROC) which has a 200 mmscfd capacity.







"In Trinidad, the subsea installation and hook-up campaign for the Juniper facility is now complete. The project is progressing through commissioning activities, and start-up is expected around the middle of this year," said BP plc Chief Financial Officer Brian Gilvary May 2 during the group's conference call with investors to announce first quarter (Q1) 2017 results.Juniper has a natural gas production capacity of approximately 590 million standard cubic feet a day (mmscfd). On 13 April, BP Trinidad and Tobago (bpTT) announced the start-up of the Trinidad onshore compression project (TROC) which has a 200 mmscfd capacity. What's Related More by AleemKhan

