Trinity Exploration and Production pares loss from US$58.6m to US$7m

· Revenues of USD 35.3 million (2015: USD 48.2 million)



· Pre-tax operating expenditures ("OPEX") reduced by 29% to USD 15.6 million (2015: USD 22.0 million)



· General and Administrative ("G&A") costs reduced by 61% to USD 4.2 million (2015: USD 10.5 million)



· The Group was profitable at an operating level for the majority of 2016 generating EBITDA (before exceptional items/ exploration costs written off) of USD 6.3 million (2015: USD 1.2 million)



· Net Loss after tax and exceptional items of USD 7.0 million (2015: USD 58.6 million loss)



· Positive cash inflow from operating activities of USD 9.0 million (2015: USD 2.5 million)



· Operating break-even levels below a realised price of USD 30.0 per barrel ("/bbl") achieved ahead of target



· Cash balance at end of period of USD 7.6 million (2015: USD 8.2 million). The comparable year on year cash position is all the stronger given the prudent reclassification of USD 1.1 million of cash as an Abandonment Fund within non-current assets



· Following the successful fundraising completed in January 2017, and payments of creditor settlements, cash balances at the end of February 2017 had increased to USD 13.0 million



· Creditor settlements have resulted in a reduction in like-for-like total pre-restructuring liabilities (outstanding debt plus current and non-current liabilities) from USD 50.7 million (as at 31 December 2016) to USD 14.2 million (pro forma post-completion of the restructuring but excluding the new Convertible Loan Note, "CLN"). This includes the remaining amounts due to State Creditors (USD 13.5 million) which are due to be repaid in 10 quarterly instalments commencing in June 2017



· No Supplementary Petroleum Taxes ("SPT) relating to 2016 payable, realisations having been below the USD 50.01/bbl threshold



· Profits from production continue to be sheltered from Petroleum Profits Taxes ("PPT) by Trinity's significant tax losses and allowances position (current tax loss pool of USD 217.6 million)



· To date, the Group has put hedging in place (through purchasing put options) which covers over 35% of the Group's production should the WTI oil price fall below USD 40.0/bbl over the next 12 months



· The Board will continue to review the options available to further hedge its oil price exposure, as market conditions permit







*All figures for the financial year 2016 are audited. Q1 2017 figures are unaudited







Operating Update



· Group average net production volumes of 2,542 bopd for the year to 31 December 2016 (2015: 2,896 bopd) due to a lack of capital investment



· Average realised price of USD 39.4/bbl (2015: USD 45.4/bbl)



· High quality reservoirs, low natural decline rates and successful low-cost workovers continue to assist in maintaining production levels, despite the backdrop of reduced investment in 2016



· Improved operating metrics (higher oil price and reduced operating costs) supported an increase in Management estimated 2P reserves to 21.3 mmbbls as at 31 December 2016 (2015: 21.0 mmbbls) despite producing 0.9 mmbbls during the year and Guapo field divestment (2P: 0.8 mmbbls)



· Combined 2P reserves and 2C resources base of 42.3 mmbbls with significant additional prospective resources



· For Q1 2017 daily production averaged c.2,500 bopd, a satisfactory performance given the reduced levels of investment in 2016



· Contingent upon the prevailing oil price environment, and subsequent investment, net average production for 2017 is expected to be in the range of 2,600 - 2,800 bopd



