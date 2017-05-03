Angostura invites world's bartenders to compete for US$10,000 Wednesday, May 03 2017 @ 10:52 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 23 The House of Angostura has launched the 9th edition of its annual competition to mix drinks open to bartenders from around the world.



At stake is US$10,000 and a two-year contract to serve as the Angostura Global Brand Ambassador, representing world-famous ANGOSTURA aromatic bitters, ANGOSTURA orange bitters, Angostura Rums and Amaro di ANGOSTURA.



The competition will roll-out globally with a series of Heats in national and regional markets in throughout 2017. The final will take place in Trinidad and Tobago on February 11th, 2018. Interested bartenders are asked to sign-up online.



Finalists will enjoy the experience of a lifetime when the competition culminates in Trinidad and Tobago: They will tour of the Angostura Distillery and Museum, visit the country's world-renowned steelbands, and even "play 'mas" in full costume during the country's Carnival.



Over the years, the AGCC Judging Panel has included celebrated mixologists like Dale DeGroff, Tony Abou-Ganim, Ann Tuennerman, Hidetsugu Ueno, and, most recently Jeff "Beachbum" Berry.



About the House of Angostura®: The proud history of the House of Angostura® began almost 200 years ago in 1824, when founder Dr. Johann Siegert first produced aromatic bitters in the city of Angostura in Venezuela.



Angostura's® international range of rums, produced at the only rum distillery in Trinidad, includes five distinctive, exquisitely blended rums: Angostura 1824®, Angostura 1919®, Angostura® 7 Year Old, Angostura® 5 Year Old and Angostura® Reserva, blended by masters with years of experience and training in original traditions using closely guarded formulas and techniques. The newest product in our portfolio, the multiple award-winning Amaro di ANGOSTURA®, leverages our unsurpassed heritage as a blender of the finest bitters and rums.

