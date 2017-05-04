Republic Bank to help facilitate Caribbean investors' visit to Ghana Thursday, May 04 2017 @ 11:12 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 35



During the visit, Baptiste expressed Republic Banks commitment to working with HFC Bank (Ghana) in enhancing their skills in Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) and Energy financing, in an effort to assisting the Government with their private sector driven economic recovery plans.



He also reiterated his commitment made at an earlier meeting with the Minister for Business Development, Hon. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal for assisting in facilitating a contingent of business men from the Caribbean region who are prepared to invest and deepen trade links with Ghana. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo endorsed the initiative and reiterated his Governments position of Ghana being open for business and investments.



Le Hunte took the opportunity to congratulate the President, on his Governments first 100 days in office and the initiatives taken in stabilizing the exchange rate and creating renewed confidence in the economy.



About HFC BANK GHANA



HFC Bank Ghana Limited is a leading Universal Banking Institution in Ghana and the most diversified financial institution. As a one-stop financial institution, its services include Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Mortgage Banking and Micro Finance. HFC Bank Ghana Limited has been instrumental in the development of the mortgage industry in Ghana and continues to be the number one home loan provider in the country with over 30% share of the mortgage industry.



HFC Bank Ghana is now a subsidiary of Republic Financial Holdings Limited, one of the largest and most successful independent commercial banks in the English-speaking Caribbean with over 180 years of banking experience.





President of Republic Financial Holdings Limited ( RFHL) and Nigel Baptiste, second on left, along with HFC Bank (Ghana) Managing Director, Robert Le Hunte , on left and HFC Bank ( Ghana) New Board Chairman, Charles William Zwennes, on right, paid a courtesy call to the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in the middle, last Thursday at the Flagstaff House, Ghana.



