UK updates travel advisory to warn about Caribbean underwater volcano
Thursday, May 04 2017 @ 11:31 PM AST
"You should monitor the alert level of the underwater volcano Kickem Jenny, located 5 miles off the coast of Grenada, which showed an increased level of activity in April 2017." - May 4, 2017
For the full travel advice visit: https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-adv...and-tobago
View also: http://today.caricom.org/2017/05/04/g...-em-jenny/
