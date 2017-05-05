Trinidad News, Tobago News

Friday, May 05 2017 @ 08:55 AM AST

Moody's forecasts Barbados will restructure debt

Friday, May 05 2017 @ 12:05 AM AST

Contributed by: AleemKhan

"Government of Barbados: Debt Restructuring Likely Amid Mounting Refinancing Pressures, but Limited Gains for Fiscal Sustainability"
- Moody's, May 4, 2017

To 'restructure debt' is to change the maturity of bonds (i.e. how long it takes bondholers to get repaid the principal on their loan to the Barbados Govt) and the interest rate

