Positions will become redundant at TSTT: Senator Small Friday, May 05 2017 @ 12:50 AM AST



* TSTT had 2,070 permanent employees as at February; around 151 temporary staff; and 405 workers occasionally



* TSTT has $91 million leave liability (money owed to staff who did not proceed on leave)



* TSTT Chairman Emile Elias wrote 23-page report supporting conspiracy theory to declare TSTT unworkable



Key takeaways from 15th Public JSC Meeting: Public Accounts (Enterprises) Committee - TSTT * TSTT earns about $3 billion per year in revenue and has around $1.5 billion in operating expenditure: JSC

