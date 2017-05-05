Trinidad News, Tobago News

Friday, May 05 2017 @ 08:55 AM AST

Positions will become redundant at TSTT: Senator Small

Friday, May 05 2017 @ 12:50 AM AST

Contributed by: michaelariston

Views: 32

Key takeaways from 15th Public JSC Meeting: Public Accounts (Enterprises) Committee - TSTT * TSTT earns about $3 billion per year in revenue and has around $1.5 billion in operating expenditure: JSC

* TSTT had 2,070 permanent employees as at February; around 151 temporary staff; and 405 workers occasionally

* TSTT has $91 million leave liability (money owed to staff who did not proceed on leave)

* TSTT Chairman Emile Elias wrote 23-page report supporting conspiracy theory to declare TSTT unworkable

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VVJU4pC5dsM

