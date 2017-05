Bermuda turns sod for new Marriott hotel with residences Friday, May 05 2017 @ 08:02 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 37



* New hotel with condominiums to be built in the town of St. George, Bermuda



* Hotel will have access to St. Catharine’s Beach and it's in the same town where Bermuda is building a new airport terminal building



* Developer: Hotel Bermuda Holdings Ltd which has partnered the Marriott Group.



For more, visit: * New hotel with condominiums to be built in the town of St. George, Bermuda* Hotel will have access to St. Catharine’s Beach and it's in the same town where Bermuda is building a new airport terminal building* Developer: Hotel Bermuda Holdings Ltd which has partnered the Marriott Group.For more, visit: https://www.gov.bm/articles/hotel-ground-breaking What's Related https://www.gov.bm/arti...

More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format