Financial experts to Govt on mid-year budget review: Focus on getting things done

'Getting things done' for the people of Trinidad and Tobago should be the focus of the mid-year budget review (MYBR) to be read in Parliament on Wednesday (May 10).



Nigel Baptiste, managing director of Republic Bank, the country's largest bank by assets, and Vaalmikki Arjoon, a financial economics lecturer at the University of the West Indies (UWI), in response to questions over the weekend, offered actionable advice as the country reels in the throes of a recession.



"I am looking forward to an acknowledgement of the challenges confronting the economy and identification of more sustainable solutions. We need more mature discussion of our options and to some extent, more courageous actions by our political leaders. The MYBR can be used to signal the direction in which the Government intends to go and its intention to place greater emphasis on getting things done," Baptiste said.



"Sale of assets and borrowing are not sustainable and the rating agencies are essentially stating the truths in their assessment of our current state. I would like to see the Government placing focus on measures that can stimulate private sector employment thereby reducing the dependence on transfers and subsidies from the state," he said.



"Incentives - not necessarily fiscal - need to be identified for foreign exchange earning activities, investments in technology-based businesses and reduction or elimination of institutional bottlenecks such as regulatory approvals, and congested roadways. Government won't be able to implement many new initiatives in the remaining time but they need to transmit more confidence to the public in the direction and activities being proposed," Baptiste said.



Use public private partnerships



"After experiencing an economic decline of -5.11 per cent in 2016 with two recent credit rating agency downgrades, it is necessary that this MYBR re-gnite confidence in the economy, by reinforcing the core objectives given in the budget  'Macroeconomic and financial stability as well as investment in infrastructure and support for private sector development.' Starting with this MYBR, more emphasis must be placed on job creation and security, reducing food prices, increasing our foreign exchange earnings outside the energy sector by boosting competitiveness of the private sector and lowering crime. Much of this can be achieved through greater collaboration with the private sector by privatisation and increased public private partnerships (PPPs)," Arjoon said.



He said: "The budget projected revenue earnings of $47.4 billion. In the first quarter of this fiscal year, we earned $7.988 billion. If this does not improve in the subsequent three quarters, then at best our revenue earnings will total $31.95 billion for the fiscal year, which is $15.95 billion lower than budgeted."



He added: "With falling oil prices and production, with little efforts to boost revenue earnings outside the energy sector, our total revenue earnings will not likely increase. Expenditures for the first quarter was $10.46 billion, and if we use this as a projection for next three quarters, then total expenditure may be in the vicinity of $41.84 billion. This produces a wider fiscal deficit of $9.89 billion and not the $6.1 billion as projected, highlighting the need to aggressively boost revenue collections."



Value for money from taxes needed



"There is still scope to lower expenditure in some areas and re-allocate to more productive and revenue-enhancing opportunities, Arjoon said. He was encouraged to hear Government plans to increase capital expenditure, which promotes job creation, infrastructural improvements, and increased business activities.



"However, the recent Central Bank Economic Bulletin identified that capital expenditure declined by 44 per cent in the first quarter of the fiscal year owing to administrative delays. This is counter-productive, especially since some capital expenditure was already foregone in the previous fiscal year. Delaying capital expenditure further, such as the completion of the Point Fortin highway, can render these projects more expensive, especially when the property tax comes into effect. This is because the prices of raw materials such as cement and steel, will be higher as suppliers will pass on the tax burden by charging higher prices. It would therefore be more prudent, to stick to the fiscal strategy outlined in the budget, and increase the focus on capital expenditure without delays, which would enhance our economic and social welfare," he said.



Leave gas subsidy alone for now



Arjoon continued: "Cutting the fuel subsidy further at this time is not advisable, as this will only exacerbate an already high cost of business, given the harsh tax environment and cost of borrowing. This, together with the property tax will deepen inflation, and cause companies to further downsize which will also increase unemployment. As it stands, companies are not seeing better value for money when they pay taxes - sales are declining with reduced economic activity, and the tax burden with increased cost of fuel is only making it worse."



On the same topic, Baptiste differed: "With respect to the gas subsidy, I support its continued gradual reduction. I believe the remaining subsidy might be on diesel and further consideration should be given to additional lowering. At the same time, if measures to reduce transport time on our roads could be instituted, it could offset some of the resultant cost increase. The speed limit on the highways is one, rationalizing the times in the day that specified vehicle types can use certain roadways is another to be considered. I am sure there are other creative options that can be considered and more importantly, implemented."



Baptiste supports the re-introduction of the property tax as proposed. "There are responsibilities that come with owning properties and we need to accept that. The formula is not unreasonable. The process of validating property values might need some tweaking because security concerns are valid but that does not repudiate the need to implement the new/revised tax regime. Once the taxes begin to be received, some mechanism to ensure areas paying greater quantums see improved services will need to be put in place," he said.



Make it happen



Arjoon favoured a second additional public offering (APO) this year - that of National Gas Company (NGC) subsidiary, TTNGL - despite the under-subscription of the April 7-concluded First Citizens APO. However, he said: "If we are to succeed with raising substantial revenues in further public offerings, such as the upcoming TTNGL APO, we have to aggressively improve confidence in the investment community. The MYBR should articulate how Government will treat with a possible shortfall of $3.69 billion in revenue from such measures."



Turning to diversification, Arjoon said: "The closure of Caroni Green should have been reconsidered, as it sends a signal that we are not serious about developing the agricultural sector. Government can now initiate the development of several agricultural co-operatives throughout the country. In each co-operative, Government, together with elements of the private sector and other farmers could contribute funds to purchase agricultural machinery, equipment, and raw materials. These could then be shared by each farmer in the various co-operatives to enhance their agricultural activities. Such an initiative can, not only improve food security, but also exports of agricultural commodities."



Baptiste said: "We are all in this together and we need to get down to serious action. The political class, the business community and labor need to work together to see us through our current challenges. In the past, fortunes have shined on us through energy price increases but we can't hope for that going forward. We now need to make it happen for ourselves."

