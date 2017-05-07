Trinidad News, Tobago News

Sunday, May 07 2017 @ 05:22 PM AST

Trinidad & Tobago uses WTI price benchmark, not Brent: Finance Minister

Sunday, May 07 2017 @ 02:01 PM AST

View here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OFPkE...p;t=85m45s

* Fuel subsidy will be phased out by fiscal 2019 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OFPkE...p;t=90m50s

* Trinidad and Tobago redefines transparency. Attorney General openly admits a minister's wife is profiting from a property rented out to the Government https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OFPkE...;t=110m00s

