Trinidad & Tobago uses WTI price benchmark, not Brent: Finance Minister
Sunday, May 07 2017 @ 02:01 PM AST
Contributed by: bngs
Views: 12
View here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OFPkE...p;t=85m45s
* Fuel subsidy will be phased out by fiscal 2019 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OFPkE...p;t=90m50s
* Trinidad and Tobago redefines transparency. Attorney General openly admits a minister's wife is profiting from a property rented out to the Government https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OFPkE...;t=110m00s
* Fuel subsidy will be phased out by fiscal 2019 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OFPkE...p;t=90m50s
* Trinidad and Tobago redefines transparency. Attorney General openly admits a minister's wife is profiting from a property rented out to the Government https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OFPkE...;t=110m00s