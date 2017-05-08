Small: $2m Lufthansa report is a road map to profitability for Caribbean Airlines Monday, May 08 2017 @ 11:28 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 16



* "Represents a blueprint for the turnaround of the airline": Small



* US$98.8 million was spent buying an ATR aircraft without tender: CAL



* Another US$6.9 million was spent for cancellation of aircraft not purchased

- 'Zero documentation to show that some proper process was followed': Small



* Some aspects of Lufthansa report have been implemented says new chairman of Caribbean Airlines (new=about 5 months in post)



* Caribbean Airlines employs people beyond the mandatory 60-year retirement age for state enterprises; some of them are collecting full pension plus full salary beyond the retirement age

- "In the view of this committee this needs to end forthwith": Small

- HR manager: In some territories like the U.S. it would be discrimination to retire the 73-year-old cargo coordinator on the basis of age



