Imbert: Madam Chairman, I can't answer the Member for Siparia, if the Member for Oropouche East keeps screaming down there. I'm asking you, Madam Chairman, would you please muzzle the Member for Oropouche East? I'd like to answer Siparia.



Anisette-George: Members, Minister of Finance, I don't think I want to muzzle anybody. I would just ask again... [interrupts herself as a Member starts thumping the table]

Member for Couva South, because I say I'm not muzzling anybody, I don't think you will really test me, challenge me, OK?



View here: May 5, 2017, Standing Finance Committee, Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago, Port of Spain

