Tuesday, May 09 2017 @ 03:15 PM AST

Barbados to hold interest rates steady

Tuesday, May 09 2017 @ 11:46 AM AST

Contributed by: AleemKhan

"Some time you may want to signal the increase in rates but that time is not now": Barbados' Acting Central Bank Governor Cleviston Haynes

* Barbados Central Bank looking at cash reserves and securities requirement as it examines how its deficit is financed.
- "That is an appropriate lever for us to exercise as we try to bring stability to the economic situation": Haynes

* "We hope to be able to dampen demand somewhat": Haynes

* "We can't allow ourselves to become complacent because we've been able to do that in the past" (operate with reserves below 12 weeks): Haynes

* Asked for his reaction to the talk about Barbados going to the IMF "I don't advise my minister in public"
- There are benefits from 'going to the IMF' because of the forex injections but going to the IMF isn't a panacea
- Going to the fund requires discipline, and whether we go or not we need to have that discipline ourselves
- Alternative is the homegrown approach

* "One of the strengths of the Barbados economy has been the fixed exchange rate": Haynes
- - That is why the buffer of reserves is so important
- - Fixed exchange rates require fiscal discipline

