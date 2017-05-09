Barbados to hold interest rates steady Tuesday, May 09 2017 @ 11:46 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 27 "Some time you may want to signal the increase in rates but that time is not now": Barbados' Acting Central Bank Governor Cleviston Haynes



* Barbados Central Bank looking at cash reserves and securities requirement as it examines how its deficit is financed.

- "That is an appropriate lever for us to exercise as we try to bring stability to the economic situation": Haynes



* "We hope to be able to dampen demand somewhat": Haynes



* "We can't allow ourselves to become complacent because we've been able to do that in the past" (operate with reserves below 12 weeks): Haynes



* Asked for his reaction to the talk about Barbados going to the IMF "I don't advise my minister in public"

- There are benefits from 'going to the IMF' because of the forex injections but going to the IMF isn't a panacea

- Going to the fund requires discipline, and whether we go or not we need to have that discipline ourselves

- Alternative is the homegrown approach



* "One of the strengths of the Barbados economy has been the fixed exchange rate": Haynes

- - That is why the buffer of reserves is so important

