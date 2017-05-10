The Bahamas foreign reserves climbed to 16.8 weeks of import cover in 2016 from 13.3 weeks in 2015 Wednesday, May 10 2017 @ 01:00 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 16



OUTLOOK



DOMESTIC ECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR 2017

The Bahamian economy is expected to expand modestly during the coming year, as the phased opening of the multi-billion dollar Baha Mar project should provide some impetus to the tourism sector. In addition, construction activity will benefit from the preparatory work to complete the resort, along with several other varied-scale foreign investment projects, and sustained domestic hurricane rebuilding developments. As a result of the expected increase in output, employment conditions are projected to improve gradually over the near-term, particularly in the two named sectors. Inflationary pressures are likely to stay subdued, despite expected modest gains in fuel costs following the decision by several major crude oil producers to limit output.

From the annual report of the Central Bank of The Bahamas:* Despite disruptions from the passage of Hurricane Matthew in the final quarter, indications are that economic activity was relatively stable in 2016. This reflected modest gains in the tourism sector and positive contributions from construction, which benefited from several varied-scaled foreign investment-led projects and rebuilding activity after the hurricane.* Average consumer prices fell slightly during the year by 0.35%, a reversal from the 1.88% rate recorded in 2015. This was due to the spillover effect of lower global oil prices in earlier periods and the conclusion of transition adjustments after the value added tax (VAT) introduction.* Employment conditions improved, with the jobless rate narrowing to 11.6% in November 2016, from 14.8% twelve months earlier.* The fiscal deficit to GDP ratio contracted to an estimated 3.5% in FY2015/2016, from 4.4% in FY2014/15, as the VAT-led growth in revenue, outpaced the rise in expenditure.* The National Debt to GDP ratio rose to an estimated 77.9% in 2016, from 75.3% in the prior year; the Governments Direct Charge component approximated 69.9% of GDP versus 66.8% in 2015.* External reserves grew by $92.0 million to $904.0 million, with the import cover ratio firming to 16.8 weeks, compared to 13.3 weeks in 2015.* The Central Bank developed Exchange Control liberalisation proposals to improve specific categories of businesses access to foreign currency funding. The recommendations were approved by the Government in March, 2017.* An Administrative Monetary Penalties (AMP) regime was implemented for the banks in August, which aimed at improving the quality and timeliness of regulatory reporting.* The Banks second de-risking survey, revealed that the loss of correspondent banking relationships (CBRs) was being felt more among the standalone (non-branch/subsidiary) operations of its licensees.* Progress continued on proposed reforms to key regulatory frameworks, including the dormant accounts regime, the Central Bank of the Bahamas Act and payments system oversight.The Bahamas economy is estimated to have remained flat in 2016 vs 2015."Despite the passage of Hurricane Matthew in October, preliminary indications are that the domestic economy was relatively stable to mildly increasing in 2016 relative to an estimated 1.7% contraction recorded in 2015 (Table 5). The sustained recovery in the US market provided support to tourism, although expenditure indicators were only incrementally elevated. Construction output was undergirded by a number of varied-scale foreign investment projects, as well as rebuilding activity following the severe storm. In light of the general improvement in economic conditions and the ratcheting-up of employment in the construction sector following the hurricane, the unemployment rate fell during the review year."Meanwhile, average consumer prices declined, reflecting completion of the VATs pass-through effects, and discounted pricing which still contained domestic energycosts.": Central Bank of The Bahamas in annual report released yesterday. Read the full report here: http://www.centralbankbahamas.com/dow...204700.pdf OUTLOOKDOMESTIC ECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR 2017The Bahamian economy is expected to expand modestly during the coming year, as the phased opening of the multi-billion dollar Baha Mar project should provide some impetus to the tourism sector. In addition, construction activity will benefit from the preparatory work to complete the resort, along with several other varied-scale foreign investment projects, and sustained domestic hurricane rebuilding developments. As a result of the expected increase in output, employment conditions are projected to improve gradually over the near-term, particularly in the two named sectors. Inflationary pressures are likely to stay subdued, despite expected modest gains in fuel costs following the decision by several major crude oil producers to limit output.

