What are the highest paying jobs in Trinidad & Tobago's public service?
Wednesday, May 10 2017 @ 03:18 AM AST
In the Senate last night, the Procurement Regulator salary was pegged to that of a High Court judge at $50,000 per month.
What are the highest salaries in Trinidad and Tobago's public service?
HIGHEST SALARIES IN TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO'S PUBLIC SERVICE (per month):
President: $64,270
Prime Minister: $59,680
Chief Justice: $50,350
Procurement regulator: $50,000
Cabinet Minister: $41,030
Auditor General: $38,920
Puny Judge: $37,300
Some State companies pay more...
e.g. Petrotrin CEO: Over $150,000
* * Note: There 53 state enterprises
View here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=neKUq...p;t=53m15s
