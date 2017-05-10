Trinidad News, Tobago News

Wednesday, May 10 2017 @ 09:51 AM AST

What are the highest paying jobs in Trinidad & Tobago's public service?

Wednesday, May 10 2017 @ 03:18 AM AST

Contributed by: DeoBhagan

In the Senate last night, the Procurement Regulator salary was pegged to that of a High Court judge at $50,000 per month.

What are the highest salaries in Trinidad and Tobago's public service?

HIGHEST SALARIES IN TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO'S PUBLIC SERVICE (per month):

President: $64,270

Prime Minister: $59,680

Chief Justice: $50,350

Procurement regulator: $50,000

Cabinet Minister: $41,030

Auditor General: $38,920

Puny Judge: $37,300


Some State companies pay more...
e.g. Petrotrin CEO: Over $150,000
* * Note: There 53 state enterprises

View here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=neKUq...p;t=53m15s

