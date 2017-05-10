What are the highest paying jobs in Trinidad & Tobago's public service? Wednesday, May 10 2017 @ 03:18 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 44



President: $64,270



Prime Minister: $59,680



Chief Justice: $50,350



Procurement regulator: $50,000



Cabinet Minister: $41,030



Auditor General: $38,920



Puny Judge: $37,300





Some State companies pay more...

e.g. Petrotrin CEO: Over $150,000

* * Note: There 53 state enterprises



In the Senate last night, the Procurement Regulator salary was pegged to that of a High Court judge at $50,000 per month.

Some State companies pay more...

e.g. Petrotrin CEO: Over $150,000

* * Note: There 53 state enterprises

