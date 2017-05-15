Govt overspent 40% more than it said it would in first half of fiscal 2017 Monday, May 15 2017 @ 11:27 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 30



Also, though the country is not officially 'going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF)', it is going to the World Bank and proposes to borrow another US$300 million from another multilateral, the Andean Development Bank or CAF. These were underlying statements in a coyly phrased mid-year budget review Imbert read in Parliament in Port of Spain yesterday (May 10).



He said: "It is important to note that through careful management, government expenditure for the half year was also 14 per cent lower than projected. In the six months of the fiscal year, we had projected to spend $27.3 billion, roughly half of the approved budget of $53 billion. We actually spent $23.5 billion, or $3.8 billion less than projected. The reduction in projected expenditure was both in respect of capital expenditure where disbursements amounted to $1 billion, compared with the budget projection of $2.7 billion for the half year, and recurrent expenditure, which was $2 billion less than projected."



He also said: "Madam Speaker, preliminary data, taking into account approximately $1.5 billion in revenue held in the Suspense Account at Treasury, indicates that for the first half of the fiscal year central government operations resulted in an interim deficit of approximately $5.40 billion compared with a budget projection of $3.85 billion. (40 per cent worse than projected.) The estimated interim deficit at the end of March 2017 is due to temporary shortfalls in capital revenues, largely proceeds of asset sales and lower than projected tax collections in particular areas. The shortfall in tax collections was in respect of taxes of goods and services, mainly value added tax (VAT) and transfers of state enterprise profits."



Imbert did not give the revenue figure but it works out to be $18.1 billion, because he gave the expenditure figure of $23.5 billion and the deficit figure of $5.4 billion for the first half of the country's fiscal year (October 2016 to March 2017).



GOING TO THE WORLD BANK



Government will not be 'going to the IMF', which in simple English, means borrowing hundreds of millions of US dollars from the Washington-based lender under strict terms and conditions. However, Imbert said: "A mission from the World Bank is expected to visit the country next month, that is, in June 2017, to commence the Public Expenditure Review Programme."



He also said: "The rate of implementation of the government's public sector programmes is expected to be increased based on the availability of funding from the US$300 million CAF or the Andean Development Bank loan."



