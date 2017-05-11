BHP Billiton to return to Trinidad's deep waters in 2019 Thursday, May 11 2017 @ 01:26 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 27



"In Trinidad and Tobago, appraisal work continues following Phase 1 of the deepwater drilling campaign to assess the potential commercialisation of the gas discovery at LeClerc and to prepare for deepwater oil exploration in Phase 2, which is expected to commence in the second half of the 2018 financial year," BHP Billiton said in its Operational Review Nine Months Ended 31 March 2017 released April 26. BHP Billiton's financial year starts July 1 and ends June 30 each year.



On the same day, (April 26) the Action by Civil Society in Trinidad and Tobago to Build Resilience to Climate Change Programme officially concluded with a formal closing event at BHP Billiton Trinidad and Tobago's head office in Port of Spain. The company invested US$660,000 into this initiative, which began in August in 2015, as part of its global focus on climate change and an overall commitment to environmental preservation and the protection of community livelihoods.



Implementation of the programme was led by BHP Billiton Trinidad and Tobago, in partnership with regional non-governmental organisation (NGO), the Caribbean Natural Resources Institute (CANARI) and globally recognised leader in environmental protection, Conservation International. The primary focus was on building the institutional expertise of five civil society groups over a period of eighteen months. In addition to receiving training and mentoring, the five groups implemented climate change adaptation projects geared towards communities that are particularly vulnerable to the physical impacts of climate change in Trinidad and Tobago.



