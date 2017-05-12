Trinidad News, Tobago News

Friday, May 12 2017 @ 06:33 AM AST

When is Eid Ul Fitr 2017 in Trinidad & Tobago?

Friday, May 12 2017 @ 05:07 AM AST

June 26 is forecast to be declared the official holiday though the moon may appear a day before or after.

"The Muslim Community will be recommending that Monday June 26 be declared as the public holiday. It will be a long weekend. In the past the recommendation was always accepted."

