AmCham's new president calls for implementation of procurement legislation Wednesday, May 24 2017 @ 04:43 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 24 AmCham's new president calls for implementation of procurement legislation



AmCham's new president:

Implement procurement legislation



Newly installed President of the American Chamber of Commerce of Trinidad and Tobago (AmCham T&T) Mitchell De Silva is calling for the implementation of procurement legislation as one of the steps to help the country navigate the ongoing deepening recession.



De Silva, RBC Caribbean's regional vice president for corporate banking, was installed as AmCham T&T's new president at its annual general meeting at the Hilton Trinidad in Port of Spain Thursday (May 11). In his inaugural address he said: "Successive credit downgrades, one firmly entrenched in junk status, rampant violent crime, an untenable foreign exchange (forex) situation and a widening of the divide between labour and business together with multiple other threats to our country and well-being must be boldly tackled and remedied with urgency."



He said: "AmCham T&Ts push, as part of the Private Sector/Civil Society Group's initiative, for the operationalizing of procurement legislation and the bringing into effect and staffing of the office of the procurement regulator is one of a series of critical steps that we believe assists in treating with some of the issues mentioned above. This legislation, once appropriately brought into force, has the potential to radically change the expenditure patterns of the State and significantly improve accountability and oversight on public spend."



He added: "Achieving this objective should allow for more efficiency and transparency, thereby limiting instances of artificially inflated project costs and questionable disposal of State assets. Indeed, the passage and implementation of adequate public procurement legislation is critical to reducing a significant portion of white collar crime."



He said: "Our unfortunate reality today is that the surge in crime is evident at all levels, from corruption to widespread violence. Talk of the death penalty and a need for swift justice and a reboot of our judicial and penal systems are spoken of daily. The latter points are indeed needed, however seemingly absent from the national conversation is a focus on what brought us to this juncture and what is required to move us back from it."



CRIME OUT OF CONTROL



De Silva said T&T needs "long term vision and planning" and "the patience to persevere and the will to have seemingly small changes take root. Let me be clear. Immediate firm action is necessary, but more arrests and prosecutions will not stem the problem on their own, we need a more holistic approach to an issue that is out of control. Clearly, the problems that confront us are many and our desire for rapid change and course correction is significant."



He said: "Years of seeming indifference, buoyed by unprecedented growth in our energy sector, as we all well know, masked the inefficiencies and shortcomings of our institutions, systems and tragically undermined our productivity as a people. The entitlement mentality is pervasive across our society, not only at the level of labour, where a days pay is exchanged for three hours of work, but even in the very private sector that we hold in such high esteem. Far too often we as a sector cry out to the government to solve our problems as opposed to creating the solutions on our own. A difficult task yes, impossible, no. I know this point may be difficult to accept, but in this current crisis the private sector must take up the challenge to cede from the Government the position of being the main driver of our economy."



He said, however, "This will be incremental, as it is foolhardy to believe that we will become the main driver in the short term. In the immediate term however, we must engage the government in adopting and accepting that its main role in the economy is not that of actor, but rather facilitator. As president of AmCham T&T, I recommit the organisation to this process and I appeal to the government to engage meaningfully as it is only through real collaboration that we can return our country to growth."



He continued: "As I mentioned previously we see Procurement Legislation and its being brought into effect as an apt example of our efforts to get Government to embrace its role as facilitator. Sadly, we have not achieved complete implementation of the legislation, nor is its roll out occurring as contemplated and advised by the civil society group, nevertheless we continue to press on multiple fronts to have this landmark piece of legislation enacted and operationalized in the best interest of all concerned."



FISCAL RULES NEEDED



He said: "Our efforts will not stop at procurement as we intend to press the Government to adopt fiscal rules, as many countries have done, Grenada and Jamaica being two regional examples. We see implementation of codified and legislated fiscal rules as a necessary step to follow from procurement as the two will work in tandem. One, broadly speaking, designed to ensure efficiency in expenditure and the other intended to preserve or one might say establish a strong correlation between what we spend and what we earn. Fiscal rules and procurement are not a panacea for what ails us, but they form the basis for creating a more accountable and responsible form of governance, not only at the political level but across the entire society."



Also elected Thursday to AmCham T&T's board of directors were: Dominic Rampersad (Phoenix Park Gas Processors Ltd), Catalina Herrera-Roca (Citibank), Glenn Hamel-Smith (attorney), Patricia Ghany (Esau Oilfield), Ravi Suryadevara (T'dad Valve & Fitting Co.), Jason George (United Airlines), Ravi Bajaj (Chevron), Giselle Thompson (BP), Frances Correia (Microsoft), Sana Ragbir (First Citizens), Gayle Pazos (Scotiabank), Hugh Howard (Hugh Howard & Associates), Simon Aqui (IBM), Erojus Joseph (GE International), Nicholas Galt (TSL). What's Related More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format