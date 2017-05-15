Education Minister Garcia confirms his advisor hand delivered $510k cheque for contractor Monday, May 15 2017 @ 10:12 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 34



Asked how he viewed the appropriateness of cheque delivery by his advisor, he did not answer the question, but instead said he was not responding to media reports and was only giving 'the facts'. This, after his statement started off by citing the media reports he was responding to.



It is widely known in the public service, it is very difficult and requires authorisation from high office to remove a cheque from the cashier's cage at any government ministry.



