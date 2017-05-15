Trinidad News, Tobago News

Monday, May 15 2017 @ 04:50 PM AST

'Where the $30 million gone?'

Monday, May 15 2017 @ 11:30 AM AST

Contributed by: DeoBhagan

Key takeaways from the reading of the March 2017 minutes of the board of directors of state-owned Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TGrsf...p;t=25m00s

* Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley defended the $255 million purchase agreement between TSTT and Massy Communications saying it was covered under a strategic plan presented to Cabinet in 2016.

* BACKGROUND:
- - TSTT announced it will be acquiring Massy Communications for $255 million http://www.trinidadexpress.com/201705...-million/1
- - The decision to purchase the company came after the board considered the infrastructure sharing agreement http://www.trinidadexpress.com/201703...sy-team-up

* Board approved TSTT executives to pay a maximum of $225 million for TSTT but an agreement to pay $255 million was signed https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TGrsf...p;t=30m14s

