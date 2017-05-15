'Where the $30 million gone?' Monday, May 15 2017 @ 11:30 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 42



* Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley defended the $255 million purchase agreement between TSTT and Massy Communications saying it was covered under a strategic plan presented to Cabinet in 2016.



* BACKGROUND:

- - TSTT announced it will be acquiring Massy Communications for $255 million

- - The decision to purchase the company came after the board considered the infrastructure sharing agreement



* Board approved TSTT executives to pay a maximum of $225 million for TSTT but an agreement to pay $255 million was signed



Key takeaways from the reading of the March 2017 minutes of the board of directors of state-owned Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TGrsf...p;t=25m00s * Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley defended the $255 million purchase agreement between TSTT and Massy Communications saying it was covered under a strategic plan presented to Cabinet in 2016.* BACKGROUND:- - TSTT announced it will be acquiring Massy Communications for $255 million http://www.trinidadexpress.com/201705...-million/1 - - The decision to purchase the company came after the board considered the infrastructure sharing agreement http://www.trinidadexpress.com/201703...sy-team-up * Board approved TSTT executives to pay a maximum of $225 million for TSTT but an agreement to pay $255 million was signed https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TGrsf...p;t=30m14s

