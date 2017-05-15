Cayman Islands pays ~ US$730k for new fire truck
Monday, May 15 2017 @ 01:15 PM AST
Contributed by: AleemKhan
From the Cayman Chamber of Commerce:
* Unveiled May 4, 2017, at Cayman Brac Fire Station but the Panther 6x6, made by United States manufacturer Rosenbauer Minnesota, LLC, will be based at the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport fire station on Cayman Brac
* Contract for vehicle signed in February 2017, with a price tag of KY$599,328 (around US$730,887)
For more, visit: http://web.caymanchamber.ky/wcnews/Ne...cleid=3382
