Monday, May 15 2017 @ 04:50 PM AST

Cayman Islands pays ~ US$730k for new fire truck

Monday, May 15 2017 @ 01:15 PM AST

From the Cayman Chamber of Commerce:

* Unveiled May 4, 2017, at Cayman Brac Fire Station but the Panther 6x6, made by United States manufacturer Rosenbauer Minnesota, LLC, will be based at the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport fire station on Cayman Brac

* Contract for vehicle signed in February 2017, with a price tag of KY$599,328 (around US$730,887)



For more, visit: http://web.caymanchamber.ky/wcnews/Ne...cleid=3382

