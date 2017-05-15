Cayman Islands pays ~ US$730k for new fire truck Monday, May 15 2017 @ 01:15 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 28



* Unveiled May 4, 2017, at Cayman Brac Fire Station but the Panther 6x6, made by United States manufacturer Rosenbauer Minnesota, LLC, will be based at the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport fire station on Cayman Brac



* Contract for vehicle signed in February 2017, with a price tag of KY$599,328 (around US$730,887)







