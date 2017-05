The Bahamas swears in new PM, Attorney General, Finance Minister Monday, May 15 2017 @ 02:00 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 30

Dr. Hubert A. Minnis sworn in as Prime Minister May 11





K. Peter Turnquest Appointed Minister of Finance, sworn in May 12

Carl W. Bethel, Q.C. Appointed Attorney General, sworn in May 12

