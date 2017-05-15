Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

#newscott

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Monday, May 15 2017 @ 04:50 PM AST

Bermuda Govt guarantees US$25 million of loan for new 122-room luxury hotel

Monday, May 15 2017 @ 02:15 PM AST

Contributed by: AleemKhan

Views: 37

Pending is the "execution of a Government Guarantee on behalf of Hotelco Bermuda Holding Ltd, part of the Desarrollos Hotelco Group in relation to loans to finance the development costs & related expenses associated with the construction of the proposed St Regis Luxury Hotel, Casino, Spa & Golf Resort in St. Georges," Bermuda Finance Minister Everard Richards said in a government statement May 12.

* "To be clear, the Government guarantee is in relation to the bank loans and not the developers equity, therefore the Governments actual contingent liability only exists in line with the Banks loan. The funding arrangements for the project are as follows:

- The first $30 million of the project cost will be funded with equity capital;

- The next $120 million will be funded evenly between equity and the bank loan;

- 60% or $90 million will be funded with equity capital;

- 40% or $60 million will be funded with a bank loan

- The Governments guarantee is limited to $25 million of the bank loan": Richards


Min. Richards


For more, visit: https://www.gov.bm/articles/governmen...ermuda-ltd

What's Related

Story Options

Who's Online

Guest Users: 886

Topics

User Functions






Lost your password?

@wwwnewscott
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.10 seconds 