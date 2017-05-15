Bermuda Govt guarantees US$25 million of loan for new 122-room luxury hotel
Monday, May 15 2017
Pending is the "execution of a Government Guarantee on behalf of Hotelco Bermuda Holding Ltd, part of the Desarrollos Hotelco Group in relation to loans to finance the development costs & related expenses associated with the construction of the proposed St Regis Luxury Hotel, Casino, Spa & Golf Resort in St. Georges," Bermuda Finance Minister Everard Richards said in a government statement May 12.
* "To be clear, the Government guarantee is in relation to the bank loans and not the developers equity, therefore the Governments actual contingent liability only exists in line with the Banks loan. The funding arrangements for the project are as follows:
- The first $30 million of the project cost will be funded with equity capital;
- The next $120 million will be funded evenly between equity and the bank loan;
- 60% or $90 million will be funded with equity capital;
- 40% or $60 million will be funded with a bank loan
- The Governments guarantee is limited to $25 million of the bank loan": Richards
Min. Richards
For more, visit: https://www.gov.bm/articles/governmen...ermuda-ltd
