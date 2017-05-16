'What do they mean?' - Imbert does not understand calls for diversification
Key takeaways from a live, televised interview with Trinidad & Tobago Finance Minister Colm Imbert last night on CNC3 by Golda Lee-Bruce:
* Imbert gives himself a 6 out of 10 for his performance as a Cabinet minister; says he is unaware the Prime Minister was doing performance assessments though
* The Trinidad and Tobago dollar depreciated by approximately 7% over the last year but prices did not rise by 7% as businesses absorbed additional costs to stay in business
* 'Nobody voted for Moody's' who wanted Trinidad and Tobago to devalue the TT dollar $10:US$1 and remove all subsidies in one fell swoop, Imbert said
* Asked what he was doing to grow the economy, he said government is "increasing natural gas supply."
* The energy sector, "That will be the saviour of this country," Imbert said, at least over the next five years
