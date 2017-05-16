'What do they mean?' - Imbert does not understand calls for diversification Tuesday, May 16 2017 @ 01:13 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 25 Key takeaways from a live, televised interview with Trinidad & Tobago Finance Minister Colm Imbert last night on CNC3 by Golda Lee-Bruce:



* Imbert gives himself a 6 out of 10 for his performance as a Cabinet minister; says he is unaware the Prime Minister was doing performance assessments though



* The Trinidad and Tobago dollar depreciated by approximately 7% over the last year but prices did not rise by 7% as businesses absorbed additional costs to stay in business



* 'Nobody voted for Moody's' who wanted Trinidad and Tobago to devalue the TT dollar $10:US$1 and remove all subsidies in one fell swoop, Imbert said



* Asked what he was doing to grow the economy, he said government is "increasing natural gas supply."



* The energy sector, "That will be the saviour of this country," Imbert said, at least over the next five years

