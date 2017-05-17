US dollar falling to lowest levels since Trump took office Wednesday, May 17 2017 @ 03:26 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 30 So far nothing because while normally, the oil price would uptick, it already has (see NASDAQ chart at right) but remained below US$50 per barrel.





The following is from STIFEL Economics:



Currency Volatility, Dollar Down; Housing Starts Fall



The U.S. dollar is trending lower for a fifth day, with the dollar index flirting with its lowest levels since the election of President Trump. The broad weighted dollar index is down 0.47%, currently trading at $98.45 as of 8:39am ET.



European currencies were increasingly volatile in overnight trading amid positive Eurozone GDP growth, strong German economic data and solid U.K. inflation figures.



This morning, housing starts fell 2.6% in April following a 6.6% decrease the month prior, pulling the annual pace down from 1,203k to 1,172k, a five-month low. Single family starts rose 0.4%, and multi-family starts decreased 9.2% in April.





