Bermuda sees 35% spike in tourists from Canada in Q1

The largest percentage increase of any country with direct air service to Bermuda, the growth represents 855 additional visitor arrivals when compared to the same period a year ago.



Tourism, Transport and Municipalities Minister, Senator Michael Fahy said, Winter airlift and moderate airfare prices certainly helped produce this improved performance. Despite a Canada dollar still struggling against other currencies, Westjet and Air Canada kept flights going this winter, and airfare prices were moderate. Without those two contributing factors its likely we would not have seen this growth. 



In reviewing the BTAs latest statistics, the Minister noted: The BTA news that over-all leisure air arrivals grew 19 percent year-over-year and air vacationer spending surged 30.5 percent is obviously fantastic news.



This is further validation of the government decision to take politics out of Tourism and create the BTA.



Despite the negative remarks from detractors, these increased arrivals are a boost to all the ancillary services that support hotels.



This includes taxi drivers, mini buses, local restaurants and other tourism related activities. And of course, this provides job opportunities for Bermudians in the hotel industry.



We look forward to receiving the new JetBlue flights this week as well. Bermuda tourism is looking better and better.



There are new developments, new flights and increased airlift generally. It is truly an exciting time for Bermuda tourism. The BTA and our industry partners should be congratulated!



Vacation/leisure arrivals from the United States continue to show strength, up 22 percent or 2,991 arrivals year-over-year, although UK visits for vacation continue to lag, down 20 percent or by 290 arrivals.



A recent Caribbean Tourism Organization report listed Bermuda among 13 out of 15 Caribbean region destinations which showed some growth out of Canada in the first quarter.



Some 76 percent of leisure air arrivals to Bermuda in the first three months came from the United States, 15 percent from Canada and 5 percent from the United Kingdom.



The Ministry of Tourism, Transport and Municipalities leads the countrys airlift strategy with assistance from the Bermuda Tourism Authority, which works on air traveller demand to fill the seats.



