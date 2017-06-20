Venezuela will use Dragon gas domestically while waiting for T&T connection Tuesday, June 20 2017 @ 04:31 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 16



http://www.pdvsa.com/index.php?option...mp;lang=es



"This is how PDVSA will materialize the first production from the Dragon Field. The first volumes will go to the internal market to replace the diesel now used to power the thermoelectric plants, freeing up 32,000 barrels of liquids, which for their high commercial value, will generate foreign exchange for the country," PDVSA said.



At a meeting in Caracas, Friday, PDVSA and Shell evaluated progress in the negotiations for the export of gas from Venezuela to Trinidad and Tobago, PDVSA said. The meeting discussed "the path to culmination" of what PDVSA calls the Dragon Field Accelerated Production Scheme Project (el Proyecto del Esquema de Producción Acelerada del Campo Dragón).



PDVSA President Eulogio Del Pino chaired the meeting. Also in attendance were PDVSA Vice President for Gas Cesar Triana, Shell Venezuela and T&T President Luis Prado, Shell's representative for the Americas and Africa, Mounir Abou Aziz, among others.



"The meeting discussed the general premises for the Dragon-Hibiscus interconnection project, which will allow the transfer of gas from the fields located north of Paria, and its monetization through the existing infrastructure in the neighboring country (T&T), obtaining a higher valuation for this resource," PDVSA said.



"In addition, proposals for the completion of pending infrastructure for production from the Dragon Field, progress on which is at 91 per cent, and which will guarantee the extraction and management of the gas volumes that will initially go to the domestic market, were discussed. Once the interconnection is completed, it will be exported via Hibiscus to Trinidad and Tobago," PDVSA said.



Negotiations are focused on three areas: gas volumes, gas price and the interconnection point in the field, PDVSA said.



Triana said: "We are reviewing the base of resources for export. We have received proposals to complete the accelerated production project and the future development of the field with the aim of increasing export volumes to the neighboring Caribbean island. We expect the joint coordinating committee to keep meeting until the happy ending of this project."



Dragon, Patao, Mejillones and Rio Caribe, the fields north of Paria, hold 14.3 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas reserves, PDVSA said. Of that, Dragon has 3.1 tcf. To put in perspective, T&T has just over 9 tcf in proven reserves.



The meeting also discussed collecting vent gas from the north of Monagas state in Venezuela.



PDVSA: Gulf of Paria coast 80% sanitized



In a separate statement, Del Pino said: "We have been flying over the beaches of Cocal, Pata, Puerto Hierro and the island of Pato, and we have seen that the removal of the impact has been over 80 per cent. Only a minimal impact remains." He said a non-toxic dispersant was released by the T&T authorities in T&T waters and "due to the marine currents, this organic material has reached our beaches. However, the substance they (T&T) used is friendly to the environment."



http://www.pdvsa.com/index.php?option...mp;lang=es



He dismissed that there has been an impact on Venezuelan tourism. Del Pino said: "We're aware it reached La Caracola beach in Margarita, but 80 per cent of it has been removed. Similarly, the Los Roques archipelago had minimal impact." Del Pino said he is awaiting the arrival of Petrotrin officials who will visit all the impacted areas in Venezuela, and the process for compensation for the costs Venezuela incurred cleaning up the oil spill, under pre-established international treaties, will begin. Venezuela will use the natural gas from its Dragon field domestically, while it awaits construction of the estimated 17-kilometre sub-sea pipeline connecting it to Trinidad and Tobago infrastructure, state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PDVSA) said in a statement late Friday (May 19)."This is how PDVSA will materialize the first production from the Dragon Field. The first volumes will go to the internal market to replace the diesel now used to power the thermoelectric plants, freeing up 32,000 barrels of liquids, which for their high commercial value, will generate foreign exchange for the country," PDVSA said.At a meeting in Caracas, Friday, PDVSA and Shell evaluated progress in the negotiations for the export of gas from Venezuela to Trinidad and Tobago, PDVSA said. The meeting discussed "the path to culmination" of what PDVSA calls the Dragon Field Accelerated Production Scheme Project (el Proyecto del Esquema de Producción Acelerada del Campo Dragón).PDVSA President Eulogio Del Pino chaired the meeting. Also in attendance were PDVSA Vice President for Gas Cesar Triana, Shell Venezuela and T&T President Luis Prado, Shell's representative for the Americas and Africa, Mounir Abou Aziz, among others."The meeting discussed the general premises for the Dragon-Hibiscus interconnection project, which will allow the transfer of gas from the fields located north of Paria, and its monetization through the existing infrastructure in the neighboring country (T&T), obtaining a higher valuation for this resource," PDVSA said."In addition, proposals for the completion of pending infrastructure for production from the Dragon Field, progress on which is at 91 per cent, and which will guarantee the extraction and management of the gas volumes that will initially go to the domestic market, were discussed. Once the interconnection is completed, it will be exported via Hibiscus to Trinidad and Tobago," PDVSA said.Negotiations are focused on three areas: gas volumes, gas price and the interconnection point in the field, PDVSA said.Triana said: "We are reviewing the base of resources for export. We have received proposals to complete the accelerated production project and the future development of the field with the aim of increasing export volumes to the neighboring Caribbean island. We expect the joint coordinating committee to keep meeting until the happy ending of this project."Dragon, Patao, Mejillones and Rio Caribe, the fields north of Paria, hold 14.3 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas reserves, PDVSA said. Of that, Dragon has 3.1 tcf. To put in perspective, T&T has just over 9 tcf in proven reserves.The meeting also discussed collecting vent gas from the north of Monagas state in Venezuela.PDVSA: Gulf of Paria coast 80% sanitizedIn a separate statement, Del Pino said: "We have been flying over the beaches of Cocal, Pata, Puerto Hierro and the island of Pato, and we have seen that the removal of the impact has been over 80 per cent. Only a minimal impact remains." He said a non-toxic dispersant was released by the T&T authorities in T&T waters and "due to the marine currents, this organic material has reached our beaches. However, the substance they (T&T) used is friendly to the environment."He dismissed that there has been an impact on Venezuelan tourism. Del Pino said: "We're aware it reached La Caracola beach in Margarita, but 80 per cent of it has been removed. Similarly, the Los Roques archipelago had minimal impact." Del Pino said he is awaiting the arrival of Petrotrin officials who will visit all the impacted areas in Venezuela, and the process for compensation for the costs Venezuela incurred cleaning up the oil spill, under pre-established international treaties, will begin. What's Related http://www.pdvsa.com/in...

http://www.pdvsa.com/in...

More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format