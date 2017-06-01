Phoenix Park Gas Processors prices 42% higher Thursday, June 01 2017 @ 05:24 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 10 Natural gas liquids prices are recovering, National Gas Company of T&T (NGC) Chairman Gerry Brooks said in a statement last week (May 10).



Brooks, expressed cautious optimism as he reported that for the period January to March 2017 (Q1), Trinidad and Tobago NGL Limited (TTNGL) recorded after tax earnings of $56.9 million. Earnings per share for the period were $0.37, compared to $0.20 for 2016 - an improvement of 85 per cent. The Q1 after tax profits represents an 88.4 per cent improvement when compared to the same quarter in 2016. In Q1 2016, a profit of $30.2 million was recorded.



Brooks said: "Product prices have rebounded for 2017 and were 42 per cent higher than the corresponding 2016 period. Based on our current forecast and assumptions, the board (of directors) continues to be cautiously optimistic that this price recovery will continue over the near and medium term."



In the NGC statement, Brooks acknowledged that "these significantly improved profits were driven by improved share of profit from the underlying asset of TTNGL, Phoenix Park Gas Processors Limited (PPGPL)."



The NGC said: "While PPGPL continues to be challenged by lower natural gas volumes to Point Lisas for processing, (Chairman Brooks) observed that the improved performance at PPGPL was directly related to improved Mont Belvieu product prices, sustained cost management initiatives and initiation of planned marketing activity."



PPGPL is at an advanced stage of implementation of its full portfolio of gas processing initiatives being pursued to diversify and enhance its earnings on a sustainable basis," Brooks said. This, he said, coupled with a sensible cost and cash management philosophy, has created a robust cash and balance sheet position which will enable TTNGL to maintain its dividend payout ratio.



The NGC said: "Several supply initiatives being pursued by upstream companies, which have been spoken about publicly, including that of bpTT's Juniper and Angelin projects and Shell and PDVSA with Dragon, are, supported by the NGC, to reverse these gas shortfalls over the short and medium term." What's Related More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format