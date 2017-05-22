Alibhai acquires Rosewood Tuckers Point Resort in Bermuda
Rosewood Tuckers Point Resort has been sold to TP Holdco Limited, a Bermuda-registered company and subsidiary of Gencom Limited, Bermuda's Jr Tourism Minister Kenneth L. Bascome said in a May 19 statement. Founded in 1987 by Karim Alibhai, Gencom is one of the largest owners of Ritz-Carlton properties.
Bascome did not say how much exactly the Government was paid for the property but instead listed a number of financial commitments the new owner now has.
As conditions of the sale, the new owner will have to pay the Government of Bermuda US$13.3 million in "concession relief" over the next five years, train Bermudian staff, hire Bermudian entertainment and market the resort.
Bascome: "TP Holdco Limited is committed to repositioning the Hotel to become one of the worlds most luxurious resorts offering the best in customer service. The developer will commence with an immediate investment of US$5.8 million dollars being spent in the first year on key renovations, deferred maintenance and capital projects, and is on target to bring a total foreign investment into Bermudas economy between US$92 million to US$95 million dollars.
"Mr. Speaker, the anticipated scope of work and cost breakdown by project includes approximately US$6 million dollars on guestrooms; approximately US$6 million dollars on the Point Restaurant relocation, pool enhancement and new lobby bar/lounge; approximately US$2 million dollars on Spa enhancements and repositioning; approximately US$2 million dollars on meeting space and boardroom renovations; approximately US$2 million dollars on the Beach Club and Golf Club; approximately US$2 million dollars on marina enhancements and an additional US$2 million dollars on the general hotel contingency for fees, upgrades, master planning, pre-marketing and 3rd parties."
For the full Ministerial Statement by the Jr. Minister of Tourism, The Hon. Kenneth L. Bascome JP MP visit: https://www.gov.bm/articles/acquisiti...int-resort
