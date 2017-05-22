Trinidad News, Tobago News

Wednesday, May 24 2017 @ 01:38 AM AST

Alibhai acquires Rosewood Tuckers Point Resort in Bermuda

Monday, May 22 2017 @ 12:23 PM AST

Contributed by: AleemKhan

Rosewood Tuckers Point Resort has been sold to TP Holdco Limited, a Bermuda-registered company and subsidiary of Gencom Limited, Bermuda's Jr Tourism Minister Kenneth L. Bascome said in a May 19 statement. Founded in 1987 by Karim Alibhai, Gencom is one of the largest owners of Ritz-Carlton properties.

Bascome did not say how much exactly the Government was paid for the property but instead listed a number of financial commitments the new owner now has.

As conditions of the sale, the new owner will have to pay the Government of Bermuda US$13.3 million in "concession relief" over the next five years, train Bermudian staff, hire Bermudian entertainment and market the resort.

Bascome: "TP Holdco Limited is committed to repositioning the Hotel to become one of the worlds most luxurious resorts offering the best in customer service. The developer will commence with an immediate investment of US$5.8 million dollars being spent in the first year on key renovations, deferred maintenance and capital projects, and is on target to bring a total foreign investment into Bermudas economy between US$92 million to US$95 million dollars.

"Mr. Speaker, the anticipated scope of work and cost breakdown by project includes approximately US$6 million dollars on guestrooms; approximately US$6 million dollars on the Point Restaurant relocation, pool enhancement and new lobby bar/lounge; approximately US$2 million dollars on Spa enhancements and repositioning; approximately US$2 million dollars on meeting space and boardroom renovations; approximately US$2 million dollars on the Beach Club and Golf Club; approximately US$2 million dollars on marina enhancements and an additional US$2 million dollars on the general hotel contingency for fees, upgrades, master planning, pre-marketing and 3rd parties."

For the full Ministerial Statement by the Jr. Minister of Tourism, The Hon. Kenneth L. Bascome JP MP visit: https://www.gov.bm/articles/acquisiti...int-resort



