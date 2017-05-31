Banks to get more say in CBTT calculation of mortgage market reference rate Wednesday, May 31 2017 @ 11:59 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 20 Not that they needed it - because the Central Bank of T&T (CBTT) merely publishes 'guidelines', which are not enforceable by law - but the pendulum has swung slightly in the favour of commercial banks when it comes to the CBTT's publication of what is known as the Mortgage Market Reference Rate (MMRR) - the benchmark against which most home mortgages are set.



"The current MMRR formula has two components - the banking system 'cost of funds' and a representative interest rate, with the former having a weight of 40 per cent and the latter 60 per cent (40:60). Information on the cost of funds is derived from the weighted average costs of bank liabilities and other funding liabilities and policy and deposit insurance costs, while the 15-year Treasury bond yield is used as the representative interest rate," explained the CBTT in a statement yesterday (May 22). The calculations are done quarterly and the CBTT publishes the results (next due June 1).



Following a mid-2016 review of the CBTT's Residential Real Estate Mortgage Market Guideline, the CBTT yesterday said in its emailed statement: "The weighting structure of the MMRR will be adjusted to 50:50 between the cost of funds of the banking system and the 15-year Treasury rate. Given that the MMRR is not a policy rate of the Central Bank and alignment of mortgages to the MMRR is not mandatory, individual commercial banks would explicitly indicate whether they would continue to align their variable mortgage rates to the MMRR. The list of banks that utilise the MMRR in determining their variable interest rates will be published on the Central Banks website. In the interest of public disclosure and transparency, other commercial banks not aligned to the MMRR will need to declare to their customers and to the Central Bank the reference rates to which their mortgages are aligned."



Though it may not always be so, at present, the 50:50 arrangement would mean lower mortgages for ordinary people who bank with institutions that peg their residential loans to the MMRR. That is exactly how the CBTT pitched it yesterday: "The Central Bank was of the view that a modest adjustment in the weighting structure to 50:50 between the cost of funds of the banking system and the 15-year Treasury rate (currently 40:60) would help to lower volatility in the MMRR moving forward, while BATT considered that such an adjustment would have led to more changes in the MMRR over the past few years."



In a footnote to that statement, the CBTT said: "The MMRR was maintained at a rate of 3.00 per cent since March 2016 when the latest review commenced. Based on available data to March 2017, the 50:50 formulation would result in the MMRR remaining at 3.00 per cent. The 40:60 formulation would result in an MMRR of 3.50 per cent." What's Related More by AleemKhan

