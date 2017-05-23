Trinidad News, Tobago News

Wednesday, May 24 2017 @ 01:38 AM AST

Venezuelans still cleaning up after Petrotrin's latest oil spill

Tuesday, May 23 2017 @ 12:00 PM AST

* Only 5% of the idyllic Los Roques archipelago was affected but that's still 5% too much.

* Petrotrin has been having recurring oil spills since 2013. An asset integrity study was commissioned (millions of dollars were spent) to come up with answers and 'solutions' everybody already knows: Petrotrin's infrastructure is ageing and needs to be upgraded. However, to date, nothing has been done. Neither has there been any accountability. No one, except a few low-level managers and employees a few years ago, lost their jobs. Petrotrin's chairman and board remain untouched, and un-resigned, giving new meaning to the term 'honourable'.

* For the full story in Spanish, visit: http://www.minea.gob.ve/2017/05/22/co...os-roques/

