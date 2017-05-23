Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

#newscott

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Wednesday, May 24 2017 @ 01:38 AM AST

Cayman Islands properties to watch - may come up for sale by lender

Tuesday, May 23 2017 @ 01:19 PM AST

Contributed by: AleemKhan

Views: 35

* Registration Section Midland East, Block 58A, Parcel 63 (FirstCaribbean International Bank (Cayman) Ltd)
The total amount outstanding under the Charge is CI$172,880.34 and interest is accruing at a daily rate of CI$10.37

* Registration Section South Sound, Block 15C, Parcel 191H34 (Butterfield)

* George Town East, Block 20D, Parcel 436H21 (Butterfield)

* Savannah, Block 28B, Parcel 229H2 (FirstCaribbean)

* Savannah Block 28B Parcel 299H10 (Butterfield)

What's Related

Story Options

Who's Online

Guest Users: 772

Topics

User Functions






Lost your password?

@wwwnewscott
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.12 seconds 