Cayman Islands properties to watch - may come up for sale by lender
Tuesday, May 23 2017 @ 01:19 PM AST
Contributed by: AleemKhan
Views: 35
* Registration Section Midland East, Block 58A, Parcel 63 (FirstCaribbean International Bank (Cayman) Ltd)
The total amount outstanding under the Charge is CI$172,880.34 and interest is accruing at a daily rate of CI$10.37
* Registration Section South Sound, Block 15C, Parcel 191H34 (Butterfield)
* George Town East, Block 20D, Parcel 436H21 (Butterfield)
* Savannah, Block 28B, Parcel 229H2 (FirstCaribbean)
* Savannah Block 28B Parcel 299H10 (Butterfield)
The total amount outstanding under the Charge is CI$172,880.34 and interest is accruing at a daily rate of CI$10.37
* Registration Section South Sound, Block 15C, Parcel 191H34 (Butterfield)
* George Town East, Block 20D, Parcel 436H21 (Butterfield)
* Savannah, Block 28B, Parcel 229H2 (FirstCaribbean)
* Savannah Block 28B Parcel 299H10 (Butterfield)