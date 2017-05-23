Cayman Islands properties to watch - may come up for sale by lender Tuesday, May 23 2017 @ 01:19 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 35 * Registration Section Midland East, Block 58A, Parcel 63 (FirstCaribbean International Bank (Cayman) Ltd)

The total amount outstanding under the Charge is CI$172,880.34 and interest is accruing at a daily rate of CI$10.37



* Registration Section South Sound, Block 15C, Parcel 191H34 (Butterfield)



* George Town East, Block 20D, Parcel 436H21 (Butterfield)



* Savannah, Block 28B, Parcel 229H2 (FirstCaribbean)



* Savannah Block 28B Parcel 299H10 (Butterfield)



