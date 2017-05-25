Cayman Islands elections results 2017 update: Next Premier unknown as Independents take 9/19 seats Thursday, May 25 2017 @ 09:52 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 47 It remains unknown who will be the next Premier of the Cayman Islands as 9 of the 19 seats were won by independents. The Progressives won 7 seats and the CDP 3



YESTERDAY:



* ELECTION UPDATE:From 4pm to 5p.m., 249 Votes were cast at 19 polling stations; ie, the total Votes Cast so far =13,431 (63.3% of Electorate)



* UPDATE 3:38 PM: "Elections Supervisor reported nearly 30% of the electors had cast their votes in the first three hours of voting."



* 11:00 AM: The Cayman Islands elections results are expected to begin to be counted from around 6 pm today and end around midnight, Cayman Islands Elections Office 2017 Supervisor of Elections Wesley Howell told Cayman radio this morning. He said that in the first hour, the Elections Office saw a 10% voter turnout, which is high and in line with expectations for the U.K. territory's customary 70-80% voter turnout. Updates will be added to this story as they come in.





* THIS FROM THE GOVERNMENT EARLIER YESTERDAY:



Elections staff deployed with clockwork precision starting from 4 am this morning (Wednesday, 24 May 2017). The poll staff along with all logistical staff loaded up the empty ballot boxes along with all the necessary paraphernalia on to individual vans and deployed to the 17 polling stations on Grand Cayman, with those going to North Side and East End moving out first.



Also present at the Elections Office on Smith Road were local poll observers Mr. Jennison Nunez, Mr. Renard Moxam and Mr. Eldon Whittaker who were ready to start their visits of all the polling stations during the entire day of voting all around Grand Cayman to observe and report to the Supervisor of Elections.



At the Government Administration Building, the Elections Command Centre, the tech rooms and the Media Centre were also open and manned from 4 am for the 7 am start of polling.



"I am very pleased at the roll out - everything is going smoothly as planned and organised," commented Supervisor of Elections, Mr. Wesley Howell.

