Aruba tourism receipts up despite decline in visitors
Thursday, May 25 2017 @ 11:50 AM AST
Central Bank of Aruba holds interest rates steady
* Reserve requirement kept at 11%; Advance rate kept at 1%
* Mild deflation continues at -0.9%
* Tourism arrivals down -14% but receipts up 4.9%, possibly reflecting a reduction in the number of Venezuelans entering the country on tourist visas
http://www.cbaruba.org/cba/readBlob.do?id=4082
