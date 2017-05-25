Aruba tourism receipts up despite decline in visitors Thursday, May 25 2017 @ 11:50 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 42



* Reserve requirement kept at 11%; Advance rate kept at 1%



* Mild deflation continues at -0.9%



* Tourism arrivals down -14% but receipts up 4.9%, possibly reflecting a reduction in the number of Venezuelans entering the country on tourist visas



http://www.cbaruba.org/cba/readBlob.do?id=4082 Central Bank of Aruba holds interest rates steady

